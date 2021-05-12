360training Introduces SST Courses For NYC Workers

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360training, the nation's leading online training provider for Environmental, Health, and Safety training, now offers Site Safety Training for construction workers in New York City .

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360training, the nation's leading online training provider for Environmental, Health, and Safety training, now offers Site Safety Training for construction workers in New York City . SST training is a safety training program for New York City construction and demolition workers that is required under NYC Local Law 196 of 2017 (LL196). The eLearning company now offers online SST courses that are NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) approved and accepted by all SST card providers.

Who Needs Site Safety Training?

The NYC DOB now requires construction and demolition workers to obtain an SST card and 40 hours of DOB-approved Site Safety Training. Without an SST card, they will not be permitted to work at any construction site in New York City with a Site Safety Plan. All construction sites with a Site Safety Plan must meet Local Law 196 training requirements.

What is New York City Local Law 196 of 2017?

Local Law 196 of 2017 requires that construction workers and supervisors at most major worksites in the five boroughs receive additional safety training. It applies to all NYC construction sites with a Site Safety Plan and a designated construction supervisor, site safety coordinator, or site safety manager.

How Do NYC Construction Workers Stay Compliant?

NYC workers must complete 40 hours of Site Safety Training to earn an SST Worker card (supervisors need 62 hours). This can be accomplished through any DOB-approved training provider.

"360training is proud to offer Site Safety Training for construction workers in New York City. We believe it is important to help ensure safety in and around all construction sites as they continue to build one of the greatest cities of the world," says 360training CEO, Tom Anderson.

The company's DOB-approved SST training allows construction workers to meet their Local Law 196 training requirements entirely online. Once workers pass the final exam for their training, they can immediately print their certificate of completion and their 40-hour SST Worker card will be issued.

To achieve the required 40 hours and earn your card, simply enroll in NYC SST: 40 Hour Site Safety Training for Workers . This package includes 30-Hour OSHA for Construction , 8-Hour Fall Prevention , and 2-Hour Drug and Alcohol Awareness .

About 360training

For over 23 years, 360training has provided individuals and businesses with online regulatory-approved training, facilitating a safe, healthy environment for the communities they serve. The company has delivered over four million training plans across multiple brands, including OSHAcampus , OSHA.com , Learn2Serve , AgentCampus , and VanEd . To learn more, please visit www.360training.com or their social media accounts on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

