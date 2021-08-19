360factors To Host Complimentary, Best Practices Webinar For Regulatory Exam Preparation And Management

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc., the banking and financial services industry leader in risk and compliance management software, will present " How to Ace Your Next Regulatory Exam without Spending a Fortune" on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 1:00 PM Central Daylight Time.

As banks, credit unions, insurance companies, and financial services organizations prepare for regulatory exams, many risk and compliance executives face concurrent challenges of employee turnover, lack of exam experience, and costly exam preparation and management practices.

360factors, along with Innovatus Advisory Group, will present best practices in overcoming these challenges. Attendees can expect to learn how to avoid the financial pitfalls of traditional exam preparation; use new technologies to efficiently coordinate compliance program management, compliance risk assessments, and compliance monitoring and testing; and enable the compliance team to master regulatory exams more quickly and efficiently than with manual processes.

The live webinar will feature Robert Berger, VP of Sales for 360factors, and Syed Raza, Founder of Innovatus Advisory Group (IAG). The webinar will be broadcast via Zoom and is free for risk and compliance managers at banks, credit unions, financial services, and insurance organizations. Learn more about the event at: https://ideas.360factors.com/360factors-Webinar-Ace-Regulatory-Exam-Compliance

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is an AI-powered Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform that predicts and mitigates risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/360factors-to-host-complimentary-best-practices-webinar-for-regulatory-exam-preparation-and-management-301359157.html

SOURCE 360factors