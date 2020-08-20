360factors Launches Predict360 Peer Insights, A Peer Performance Benchmarking Solution For U.S. Banks

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc., the industry leader in risk and compliance intelligence software for banks and financial services organizations, announced today that the company has launched Predict360TM Peer Insights, an innovative software solution that enables banks to quickly and easily select, compare and report their performance metrics with those of their peer institutions.

Predict360 Peer Insights integrates Reports of Condition and Income (Call Reports) and Uniform Bank Performance Reports (UBPRs) data from FFIEC's central data repository with the integrated business intelligence report and dashboard engine of Predict360. Banks can specify who their peer banks are within Predict360 and have full control over viewing their performance relative to their specified peers.

The solution's initial launch features benchmarking data for over 38 Capital, Liquidity, Portfolio, Loan and Profitability metrics along with a built-in business intelligence reporting and dashboard engine that enables business users to create or edit reports using any available FFEIC call reporting data to provide business-specific metrics, dashboards, reports and analytics with drill-down capabilities.

Predict360 Peer Insights is a standalone out-of-the-box solution that can be set up in less than five minutes. Optionally, when integrated with the Predict360 Risk Insights application for managing KRIs, Predict360 Peer Insights can provide a view of current performance against peers in real-time, enabling executive teams to make decisions much quicker and based on actual data metrics.

For select U.S. banks, 360factors is providing a complimentary trial and customized full demo.

