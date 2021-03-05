360-degree Photo App IQUISPIN Adds Innovative SphereFlow™ Technology To Further Streamline Editing And Sharing Of 360-degree Content To Social Media

YOKOHAMA, Japan, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vecnos Inc., the visual revolution company spun out of Ricoh Company, Ltd.

YOKOHAMA, Japan, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vecnos Inc., the visual revolution company spun out of Ricoh Company, Ltd., today announced a major update to IQUISPIN, a smartphone app for easy creation and sharing of 360-degree content. The update (v3.0.0), introduces SphereFlow™, a completely new way to browse 360-degree content, plus other updates that make editing and sharing 360-degree photos to social media even easier.

SphereFlow allows users to browse their 360-degree photos effortlessly with a simple swipe across the bottom of the screen as their smartphone's display shows them 360 degrees around each photo. As a result, the display appears to "flow" seamlessly from photo to photo. Designed to help users enjoy viewing and rediscovering their 360-degree photos, SphereFlow heightens the 360-degree browsing experience and promises to inspire further content sharing. SphereFlow is currently patent-pending.

In addition, IQUISPIN users are now able to share 360-degree photos directly to Facebook and other 360-compatible social media from within IQUISPIN, expanding their sharing options beyond IQUISPIN's trademark mini video.

To further streamline the user interface, 360-degree photos, 360-degree videos and project files have been gathered under the "Album" tab, and users are now able to change motions on the same screen where effects are selected.

In addition, four "IQUI-exclusive" effects were added with this latest update: Cool Shimmer, Golden Stars, Glass Stars and Gossamer Butterfly.

Currently, there are 31 effects and 19 different motions, including three new IQUI-exclusive motions. While any 360-degree content can be edited with IQUISPIN, these new, exclusive effects are unlocked after connecting to an IQUI camera.

IQUI is the most compact 360-degree camera on the market, featuring a sleek pen-like design with a champagne-gold finish. It makes capturing 360-degree content fun and easy with a simple point-and-shoot approach. (Available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0899SDZJG)

Launched in August 2020, IQUISPIN makes editing 360-degree photos into mini videos with 3D effects easy and effortless. It requires no prior 360 editing experience - providing a variety of dynamic motion patterns and fun and realistic 3D effects to take 360 content beyond the tiny planet.

View a demo of the SphereFlow function, mini video created with IQUISPIN using Gossamer Butterflies effect, and more at the official IQUI US Instagram Account: https://www.instagram.com/iqui_us/

Download the latest version of IQUISPIN free at:

- Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1523944423 - Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vecnos.iquispin

About VecnosVecnos Inc., the visual revolution company, is a startup venture launched in 2020, founded by the core team that designed and launched the pioneering Ricoh Theta 360-degree camera and led by CEO, Shu Ubukata. Vecnos develops and markets products including 360-degree consumer cameras, related software and services. www.vecnos.com/usTwitter: @iqui_usFacebook: @iqui.usInstagram: @iqui_us

