34 Patient Groups: Preservation Of ACA Protections Is An Important Win -- But Critical Work Remains

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 34 patient organizations representing millions of people living with serious and chronic health conditions issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court's ruling upholding the Affordable Care Act:...

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 34 patient organizations representing millions of people living with serious and chronic health conditions issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court's ruling upholding the Affordable Care Act:

"Patients across the country are finally breathing a sigh of relief. For years, they've faced uncertainty about the future of the landmark law that's enabled millions of people with pre-existing conditions to obtain comprehensive, more affordable health coverage that would have otherwise been out of reach. Patients now know with certainty: the critical protections they rely upon are here to stay.

Today's ruling, however, does not mean our work is over. While recent enhancements to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) including temporary expanded premium subsidies and increased navigator funding represent tremendous strides forward for patients, we believe lawmakers and the Administration must commit to doing even more to ensure our country's health. That task is particularly vital now, as COVID-19 has infected more than 33 million Americans and disrupted the healthcare of countless others.

We remain committed to building upon the ACA's success and look forward to working with lawmakers and the Administration to make health coverage more affordable and equitably accessible; expand and protect Medicaid; and promote access to high-quality insurance now and for generations to come."

The AIDS Institute National Multiple Sclerosis Society Epilepsy FoundationThe Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Susan G. KomenAmerican Kidney FundArthritis FoundationMuscular Dystrophy AssociationCrohn's & Colitis FoundationAmerican Lung AssociationCancer Care WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart DiseaseALS AssociationHemophilia Federation of AmericaNational Psoriasis FoundationFamily VoicesNational Eczema AssociationNational Hemophilia Foundation National Coalition for Cancer SurvivorshipNational Patient Advocate FoundationCancer Support CommunityImmune Deficiency FoundationAsthma and Allergy Foundation of AmericaCystic Fibrosis FoundationAmerican Cancer Society Cancer Action NetworkNational Organization for Rare DisordersAmerican Diabetes Association National Alliance on Mental Illness United Way Worldwide National Kidney Foundation National Health Council American Heart Association March of DimesAmerican Liver Foundation

Press Contact Ryan HoleywellThe Leukemia & Lymphoma Society ryan.holeywell@lls.org(202) 277-0802

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/34-patient-groups-preservation-of-aca-protections-is-an-important-win--but-critical-work-remains-301314991.html

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society