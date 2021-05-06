31 Nexstar Media Inc. Television Stations Win 47 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards For Outstanding Journalism And Exceptional Locally Produced News Programming

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) today announced the regional winners of the Edward R. Murrow Awards, with the local news operations of the broadcasting division of Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), receiving a total of 47 regional awards, including recognition for "Overall Excellence," "Best Newscast," and "Breaking News Coverage." A total of 31 Nexstar television stations received regional Murrow Awards, with 12 stations receiving multiple awards, led by KOIN-TV (CBS) in Portland, OR (DMA #21), KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin, TX (DMA #38), WPRI-TV (CBS) in Providence, RI (DMA #52), and KSNW-TV (NBC) in Wichita, KS (DMA #70), each of which received three awards.

"Every day, Nexstar's 5,500 dedicated journalists across the country provide exceptional local programming that engages, enlightens and informs our local audiences," said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Media Inc.'s Broadcasting Division. "During the last year, from the pandemic to the protests over issues of social justice to the Presidential election, more and more viewers turned to Nexstar's local television stations to keep them apprised of the news events impacting their daily lives. Nexstar's television stations annually produce and distribute over 270,000 hours of competitively unparalleled local stories that matter most to our viewers. Throughout its history, Nexstar has maintained an unwavering commitment to local news through the production of unique, relevant, and compelling content. We are extraordinarily proud of our strong standing in our local markets and appreciative of the recognition we've earned from receiving 47 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, an outstanding achievement by our television broadcast and digital operations."

"Nexstar's foundational commitment to providing the highest quality local news programming and service to the communities in which we operate is core to our mission and at the heart of everything we do," said Susan Tully, Senior Vice President of Local Content Development at Nexstar Media Inc. "Among the awards earned by Nexstar, we are pleased to have three of our stations recognized for their coverage of issues related to diversity, equity, and inclusion—a new category added this year by RTDNA. It is gratifying to have the work of so many Nexstar journalists honored by RTDNA."

Below is the complete list of Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Nexstar operations:

OVERALL EXCELLENCE

KGET-TV (NBC) Bakersfield, CA

WKRG-TV (CBS) Mobile, AL

HARD NEWS

KSNW-TV (NBC) Wichita, KS

KPEJ-TV (FOX) Midland / Odessa, TX

KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX

NEWSCAST

KOIN-TV (CBS) Portland, OR

WKRN-TV (ABC) Nashville, TN

BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE

KOIN-TV (CBS) Portland, OR

WOOD-TV (NBC) Grand Rapids, MI

WROC-TV (CBS) Rochester, NY

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING

KDVR-TV (FOX) Denver, CO

KSNW-TV (NBC) Wichita, KS

WDAF-TV (FOX) Kansas City, MO

WPRI-TV (CBS) Providence, RI

EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION

WNCN-TV (CBS) Raleigh, NC

KARK-TV (NBC) Little Rock / Pine Bluff, AR

WIAT-TV (CBS) Birmingham, AL

FEATURE REPORTING

WGNO-TV (ABC) New Orleans, LA

WTEN-TV (ABC) Albany, NY

DIGITAL

KELO-TV (CBS) Sioux Falls, SD

KSNW-TV (NBC) Wichita, KS

KVEO-TV (NBC) Harlingen / Weslaco / Brownsville / McAllen, TX

KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX

WKRG-TV (CBS) Mobile, AL

WPRI-TV-TV (CBS) Providence, RI

WROC-TV-TV (CBS) Rochester, NY

WFLA-TV (NBC) Tampa, FL

WSAV-TV (NBC) Savannah, GA

CONTINUING COVERAGE

KOIN-TV (CBS) Portland, OR

KDVR-TV (FOX) Denver, CO

WKRN-TV (ABC) Nashville, TN

NEWS SERIES

KETK-TV (NBC) Tyler / Longview, TX

PODCAST

KOLR/KRBK-TV (CBS/FOX) Springfield, MO

KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX

WDKY-TV (FOX) Lexington, KY

WGHP-TV (FOX) Greensboro, NC

NEWS DOCUMENTARY

WPRI-TV (CBS) Providence, RI

SPORTS REPORTING

WNCN-TV (CBS) Raleigh, NC

WETM-TV (NBC) Elmira, NY

WHTM-TV (ABC) Harrisburg, PA

EXCELLENCE IN VIDEO

WIVB-TV (CBS) Buffalo, NY

EXCELLENCE IN WRITING

KXRM-TV (FOX) Colorado Springs, CO

KARK/KLRT-TV (NBC/FOX) Little Rock / Pine Bluff, AR

WGNO-TV (ABC) New Orleans, LA

EXCELLENCE IN DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

KOLR/KRBK-TV (CBS/FOX) Springfield, MO

WMBD/WYZZ-TV (CBS/FOX) Peoria / Bloomington, IL

WSYR-TV (ABC) Syracuse, NY

The RTDNA has been recognizing outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.

