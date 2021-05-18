300 Cittaslow Towns Around The World Work To Save Bees: The "CittaslowBee" Manifesto

ROME, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cittaslow, the International network of the "cities of easy living" opens a new perspective to sustainability through the defense of bees and defines a global commitment to protect bees for the good living and healthy: A...

A new Manifesto for concrete projects is being launched 20th May, World Bees Day and 22nd May, the International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB)

Rome, May 17,2021.

Today President of Cittaslow International, Mauro Migliorini, announced the CittaslowBee Manifesto, an open project that is aimed primarily at all Cittaslow communities in the world but also at other cities, small, medium, large, which can draw inspiration from this project. The basic idea is, "let's roll up our sleeves" today to protect the bees, the environment where we live, our health.

"While today we all legitimately talk about major global issues such as the 'green deal ' 'public health' and the 'next green generation', as mayors and citizens of the Cittaslow we have adopted municipal regulations for planting flower essences suitable for bees in public spaces. We have created "municipal apiaries", we have promoted the commitment of private citizens in favor of bees with their behavior in gardens and terrace, and we have brought 'bee culture' into priority in schools," stated Mauro Migliorini, Cittaslow International President and the Mayor of Asolo, Italy.

Bees guarantee about 35% of global food production in the world, so we understand better what the type of "emergency" that we need to address urgently. According to the Italian Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research, more than 40% of the species of invertebrates especially bees and butterflies, which guarantee pollination, are in danger of disappearing. This is due to pesticides used in agriculture and climate change caused by the unsustainable development of anthropogenic activities.

"In some Cittaslow towns, for example in Belluno (IT), in the South Korean network, etc., , new technological and digital means have allowed continuous monitoring of the health of bees. In fact, bees and honey are essential biological indicators to check the health of the environment around us and prevent problems, bees and ourselves," said Pier Giorgio Oliveti, Secretary General of the association

The CittaslowBee project now involves 300 cities and about 22 million people in 31 countries around the world, with actions aimed at administrationsand citizens (see www.cittaslowbee.org and www.cittaslow.org ). The Manifesto includes a list of 19 main flower essences suitable for the well-being of bees in the public and private spaces and some practical indications for a Municipal Action Plan for the sustainable use of plant protection products in green areas: how to reduce or cancel the use of pesticides, protect bees and biodiversity. For this reason the Mayors and the communities of Cittaslow have mobilized and have gathered the support of other associations: protect bees means to "secure the future" for the next generations.

About World Bee Day

On October 18, 2017, the United Nations General Assembly decided to designate May 20 as World Bee Day. The date chosen for the annual day coincides with the birth date of Anton Janša (1734-1773), a pioneer of modern beekeeping techniques in his native Slovenia.

ABOUT CITTASLOW INTERNATIONAL

"Innovation by Tradition" is Cittaslow's motto. Founded October 15, 1999 in Orvieto( Italy), it is a non profit Association of Mayors of towns and their whole communities are members of the Association. Also big metropolis cities, parks, group of Municipalities and other public subjects join to Cittaslow like Supporters. But Cittaslow cannot exist and operate without the active supporting by local traders, artisans, freelancers, volunteers, cultural institutions and schools. They are the Cittaslow inhabitants that lead a sustainable life in strong connection with nature, fostering local food and agriculture. Learning from ancestors they preserve traditions and promote local cultural heritage and creating future. Cittaslow philosophy include the concept "There isn't Smart without Slow" according to resilient economy and circular economy.

ABOUT MANIFESTO CITTASLOW-BEE The main advantages

High ornamental effect.

Presence of prolonged blooms for many months of the year.

High utility for bees, butterflies and other pollinating insects.

Safeguarding the biodiversity of minor fauna and beneficial insects.

Limited water and cultivation needs (very rustic species are used) and reduced environmental impact.

Limited maintenance needs.

Tolerance to diseases and parasites.

Quick effect, especially for annual species mixes.

Low management costs.

