30 Organizations Set To Compete For Their Next Hire On Thursday, July 15th

HOUSTON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Houston Housing and Community Development Department and workforce opportunity nonprofit SERJobs will host a career opportunity fair. Representatives from more than 30 employers and vendors are expected to participate and seek qualified candidates for hundreds of open positions and second-chance opportunities in a variety of industries, such as construction, education, hotel & restaurant, and medical, throughout the Houston area.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Thursday, July 15, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

When: Thursday, July 15, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Where: SERJobs, located at 1710 Telephone Road in Houston (77023)

Who: Admission is FREE to all

Pro tip: Interested job seekers are encouraged to click here to register in advance.

"We at SERJobs are so grateful for the opportunity to partner with The City of Houston and our many employers who could and will benefit from this opportunity," said Sheroo Mukhtiar, CEO of SERJobs. "SERJobs' primary focus is on empowering and preparing individuals to find career pathways that pay livable wages. Events like these provide a strong platform for potential candidates to connect with employers."

For additional opportunities for career advancement, visit https://houstontx.gov/housing and www.serjobs.org.

