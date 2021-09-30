3 Ways To Live A More Sustainable Life With Your Pet

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Many people around the world are opting to live greener and more sustainable lifestyles. Feeling good about the future can lead to more thoughtful practices with your pet, and it just takes a few simple steps to make the shift toward eco-friendly pet parenting and reduce your carbon pawprint.

One of the main responsibilities eco-conscious pet parents face is making sure their dogs and cats are happy and in good health, while carefully striking the balance between their pets' needs and sustainable practices.

Every step you take toward protecting the earth can add up for the environment. Consider these tips and tricks from KARMA ® pet food to live a more conscious lifestyle with your furry companion. For more information on how to lead a more earth-friendly lifestyle, visit KARMAPetFoods.com.

Choose Sustainable Options

There are many ways to lead a more environmentally conscious lifestyle with pets. Look for collars, leashes and bedding made from recyclable plastics or sustainable materials like bamboo or hemp. This simple step can significantly reduce the amount of pet-related plastic bound for landfills.

Try an Environmentally Conscious Dog Food

When your pet eats healthy, it can lead to a happier life. When looking for a plant-first food, it's also important to choose one that supports strong, lean bodies and provides high-quality protein to nourish their whole-body vitality, such as KARMA Balanced Nutrition. It offers a balance of whole grains, healthy fats and protein, crafted with more than 60% plants, plus real chicken or white fish. Plus, the packaging is recyclable through a partnership with TerraCycle, and it's crafted at a site committed to zero waste to landfills. Purchasing dog food or products that can be recycled or repurposed can help reduce the environmental footprint that much more.

Scoop Poop with Purpose

Dog waste left unattended can be more than just an annoyance on your afternoon walks. The bacteria from leftover waste can be harmful to plants, animals and other people. Always be sure to pick up after your pets and try using biodegradable bags, rather than plastic ones, to reduce the amount of plastic going into landfills.

