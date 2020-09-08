3 Things B2B Tech Founders Should Do To Secure VC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As worldwide venture capital investment in B2B technology continues to grow, Ripley PR , a global public relations agency specializing in B2B, says founders that leverage PR increase their visibility, reduce cost per customer acquisition, and draw interest from major investors.

"While having stellar branding, dynamic marketing and eye-catching advertising helps, securing venture capital can elevate your tech startup," said Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR. "But it's a hypercompetitive market. Even in the best economic conditions there's a finite amount of capital. Tech founders need to truly stand out and show that they're solving a real-world business problem in order to land investments from the firms that are most likely to get them to the next level."

Increase media placement: A PR team with seasoned media relations experts will use a mix of well-timed press releases, expert bylined articles, and strategic outreach to enhance the media presence of their clients. For a B2B tech startup, this can keep their brand in front of VC executives looking for their next investment. Drive website and social traffic:Increased traction in the media generally leads to more linkbacks to company websites and social pages. As VC investors comb through the numbers, website traffic and social engagement will be evaluated, and the bump in traffic will help. Having a product demo available on the website can capture leads, and if a company has a good inbound and outbound strategy, their cost of customer acquisition will also decrease. Establish thought leadership: Through interviews, contributed content, industry awards and speaking engagements, a PR campaign can establish a leadership team as experts and thought leaders in their space. While not always directly measurable, credibility goes a long way toward influencing a potential investor.

Ripley urges entrepreneurs who are ready to pursue VC investment to do their homework - including considering the services of an expert B2B technology public relations agency. An experienced PR team can prepare B2B founders for this next step by using content, media relations and social media management to build brand awareness and providing strategic services for crisis communication.

Sergey Sundukovskiy, Ph.D., and serial entrepreneur, has co-founded multiple successful startups. One of his startups was acquired by Capital One in 2014. Sundukovskiy now mentors first time founders and advises early stage startups.

"I see good PR as an indispensable tool in getting attention of the prominent VCs and eventually securing investment for the early stage startups," Sundukovskiy said. "When making an investment, VCs are looking for evidence of traction. In the early stages of startups such evidence in in short supply. Good PR is a strong leading indicator to the VCs that a particular startup is worth paying attention to."

A PR team familiar with the specific industries the tech company serves can help set the company up for success, says Ripley.

"Just like the right investor is essential, the right PR agency is, too," she said. "An agency with experience in your industry can shape your company's message, maintain a positive reputation and build brand awareness so you reach the right audience - and so you connect with the VC firm that's right for you."

ServiceTitan, an all-in-one SaaS solution for the home service industry, has partnered with Ripley PR since 2015 and selected the agency because of its unique background in, and understanding of, the home service space. Founded in 2013 by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan, ServiceTitan has received multiple rounds of funding and is currently valuated at $1.6 billion.

"The momentum generated by public relations is real, and it correlates with your success as a rising tech company," said Mahdessian. "From early hiring announcements to product updates, and from winning industry awards to proudly announcing our first successful round of funding, partnering with Ripley PR helps us ensure that the ServiceTitan name remains top of mind for future investors and our customers."

