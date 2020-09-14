3 Sixty Provides Update On The Release Of Fourth Quarter And Year Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Results And The Annual General Meeting

ALMONTE, Ontario, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. ("3 Sixty" or the "Company") (CSE: SAFE) (OTCQB: SAYFF) (FSE: 62P2) announced today that the Company continues to work expeditiously to release the required filings as soon as possible. Significant advancement has been made on the issues previously announced as it relates to assessing the accounting for the Company's acquisition of Total Cannabis Security Solutions (TCSS) in January 2019, and includes assessing the potential impact on the recoverability of intangible assets and goodwill in the interim financial statements, as well as assessing the accounting for transactions, post-acquisition in the TCSS business, prior to finalizing and filing the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Any changes that result from this ongoing assessment of the TCSS transaction will be amended and restated in the interim financial statements and related Management Discussion and Analysis as applicable, prior to finalizing filing financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 2019. Based on the above and impending Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 21, 2020, the Company has decided to postpone the AGM until the respective reporting requirements have been met. Further information will be provided regarding the date of the AGM in the near future.

"I completely understand and appreciate our valued shareholders concerns as it relates to their inability to trade," said Thomas Gerstenecker, Founder, Chairman, a.i., and CEO. "The obstacles presented by the TCSS transaction have to date prohibited the finalization of the audit. I can assure you, we are working non-stop on getting this audit completed, filed and back to trading. Our shareholders deserve it," said Gerstenecker.

About 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. 3 Sixty Secure Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary, is a multi-national security services company. 3|Sixty proudly offers customized security solutions to public and private sector clients across the globe. Services include: cash in transit; high value storage; protective services; secured transport; high risk training, personal protection, and security risk management consulting.

3 Sixty has a staff of over 600 employees and operates a fleet of over 120 vehicles, with seven secure facilities nationwide and a combined security footprint of approximately 35 million square feet of patrolled area across Canada.

For further information regarding the Company, please contact: Kelly Anne King Corporate Services 1 (866) 360-3360 IR@3sixtysecure.com

Forward-Looking Information

