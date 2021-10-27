3 Rooms Perfect For Adding Focal Points

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You don't have to be a design expert to create an inviting living space, but with some simple tricks, you can create a home that looks like it's been styled by a pro.

One way to make a room feel more inviting and comfortable is identifying a focal point to anchor the decor and create a natural, beautiful flow. Without a focal point, a space can feel awkward and disjointed.

These inspirational ideas for using focal points in three popular living spaces can add comfort and beauty that makes you feel right at home.

KitchenAs the heart of the home, the kitchen deserves special attention to make it a welcoming space where you can enjoy spending time. Depending on your design, you'll discover there are numerous ways to incorporate a focal point in a kitchen, whether it's bold cabinetry, an island featuring a natural stone countertop or stand-out appliances that make a statement.

The wall space is also a smart place to draw visual attention. An accent wall is an option if you have the space, but the backsplash is another spot where you can make a big impact.

Living RoomThe main function of a fireplace is to provide warmth, but it's also a perfect element to use to create a focal point that exudes comfort and style. Make your fireplace stand out while also adding an intimate touch by using brick or stone.

As an alternative, you can accent a fireplace with a bold wall treatment. Floor to ceiling brick or stone converts an average wall into an eye-catching focal point, giving a room a natural, yet striking, edge.

From handmade to glazed bricks and everything in between, Glen-Gery's line of more than 600 brick and stone products offers a diverse array of colors, textures and sizes, providing homeowners the ability to emphasize their focal points while also reflecting their desired design aesthetic.

BathroomIt may be one of the smallest living spaces in a home, but the bathroom sees enough traffic that it's worth making it a visually appealing place to be. Even with a diminutive footprint, the bathroom presents numerous options for a focal point, from an intricate wall material to vibrant lighting fixtures and everything in between. Given their relative size, the shower or tub may be a practical focal point; the vanity offers similar appeal. If you prefer a scaled but equally impactful approach, consider highlighting a smaller element, like a stunning vessel sink, or an unexpected element such as a brick or stone accent wall.

Find more ideas to suit your style at glengery.com.

Create a Look That's Uniquely YouYour home, and more specifically its style, should be a reflection of your personality. Consider a few ways to get started.

Set the moodGive careful consideration to the overall mood and atmosphere you want to create for your home, both inside and out. Consider contrasting options like a sleek modern masterpiece or a relaxing coastal-inspired sanctuary. Weighing these kinds of options helps point you in the right direction to find the perfect color scheme and textures.

Mood-board magicLook to magazines and online resources like social media and design blogs for ideas and styles that resonate with you. Browse freely and dream big at first but be sure to review regularly to identify a common denominator. Ultimately this can help you articulate exactly what you want. You can also explore how different products work in your home by using a virtual designer, such as Glen-Gery's Picture Perfect.

The real dealTo get a real-life feel for your new space, visit model homes and design centers, and look closely and critically at the colors and materials used. This can provide a tangible sense of how those styles may work in your home.

Michael French mfrench@familyfeatures.com 1-888-824-3337 editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial SyndicateA leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3-rooms-perfect-for-adding-focal-points-301409963.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate