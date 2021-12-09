3 Holiday Hosting Hacks

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Despite a busy holiday schedule, you can take the stress out of entertaining and cooking by planning ahead and simplifying your menu.

Consider these tips from the entertaining experts at Sunkist and food blogger, podcaster and TV host Brandi Milloy for a fresh spin on your festivities.

Start with Showstopping RecipesWhen hosting for the holidays, visual dishes that look as good as they taste lend themselves toward seasonal celebrations. Try shareable creations like this Baked Camembert Wreath with Navel Orange and Cranberry for a fun way to beautify your table. Or give an edible gift like Chocolate Dipped Candied Orange Peels - just place in a clear glass jar adorned with seasonal ribbon.

Serve Seasonal IngredientsFor added flavor in favorite dishes, look for easy-to-find, in-season ingredients like Sunkist Navel oranges, which are at their peak and deliciously sweet. Perfect for snacking or adding to recipes from cocktails to desserts, they support your immune system by offering 90% of your daily vitamin C.

Wind Down with Movie NightA final touch of family festivity can be found in an evening spent watching a holiday classic like Elf. Gather loved ones, lay out favorite snacks and treats then look to the big screen for a fun way to relax and take in the joy of the season.

For more recipe ideas and ways to celebrate the holidays, visit Sunkist.com, and watch this video for more advice from Milloy.

Baked Camembert Wreath with Navel Orange and CranberryRecipe courtesy of Brandi Milloy on behalf of SunkistPrep time: 2 hoursCook time: 15 minutesServings: 6

1 Sunkist Navel orange1 can (8 ounces) jellied cranberry sauce1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes1 camembert cheese wheel1 bag (25 ounces) frozen Parker House style rolls, thawed sprigs rosemary, for garnish sprigs thyme, for garnish

In bowl, add zest and juice from orange.

Add jellied cranberry sauce and red pepper flakes; mix. Store in airtight container in refrigerator until ready to use.

Cover baking sheet or round pizza stone with parchment paper.

Using cheese wheel as guide in center, arrange rolls around cheese leaving about 1/4-inch space between rolls.

Create two concentric circles of rolls around cheese then place cheese back in refrigerator and let dough rise 2 hours.

Heat oven to 325 F.

Remove top of rind from cheese wheel and place in center of dough. Bake 7-8 minutes.

Remove from oven and add orange cranberry sauce. Bake 7-8 minutes until bread is golden and cheese is melted and bubbly.

Garnish with sprigs of rosemary and thyme.

Chocolate Dipped Candied Orange PeelsRecipe courtesy of Brandi Milloy on behalf of SunkistPrep time: 5 minutesCook time: 1 hourServings: 4

4 Sunkist Navel oranges3 cups water1 1/2 cups sugar1 teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste1 cup dark chocolate, melted

Rinse and dry oranges. Slice both ends off each orange.

Using paring knife, carefully score each orange in quarters then remove peel from each section, trying not to get too much pith.

Slice peels into 1/4-inch strips. Add to pot and cover with water and sugar; stir. Bring to boil.

Turn heat to medium-low until water reaches soft simmer. Simmer 45 minutes. Add vanilla before turning off heat and stirring.

Remove peels from syrup and cool on wire rack. Roll in sugar to coat.

Serve immediately or dry at least 4 hours, or overnight.

Dip candied orange peels one at a time in dark chocolate.

Place on parchment paper to set up and harden. Store in airtight container.

