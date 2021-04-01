3 Expert ServiceNow Solutions: Unlock Potential With Your Premier Partner

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MavenNext announces their new, and promoted, tiered status as your Premier ServiceNow Partner. Leveraging their expertise in ServiceNow solutions; ITOM, ITAM and Integrated Risk Management (IRM), the accomplishment brings the MavenNext team one step closer to achieving top tier status within the partner program. With a combined 20 years of experience, the founders created a proven framework, became a trusted advisor and one of the fastest growing ServiceNow partners in the ecosystem.

"Our mission is to help clients succeed on the ServiceNow platform, such that their team can return focus on increasing revenue and growth. We do this while providing premier customer care, and expert offerings. We know we're the best in ITOM, ITAM and IRM, but we're so excited, and honored, that ServiceNow recognizes our dedication through this new designation" Owner and founder Arnold De La Fuente.

De La Fuente and his business partner, John Manner, know all too well the ups and downs of the tech industry when they decided to start MavenNext in 2018. With dual headquarters in San Francisco and Columbus, OH the two were quickly tossed into C-level roles and set out to put their dream in action. Fast-forward to today, and we still find the two working to achieve the best quality for their clients.

The business grew from a startup to a recognizable brand with their success originating from providing the best work for their clients. Crafting each project with precision and quality, MavenNext is growing fast because of the entire team's dedication and perseverance.

Their motto is, "Treat your clients like friends and employees like family," With this philosophy, they have kept clients from day one, employees who love solving problems, and are sure to improve your ServiceNow platform with their 3 expert solutions:

IRM : Eight-million dollars --that's the price of the average data breach in the United States , without including the cost of lost opportunities and damaging effects to the company's brand. The number of attacks are increasing at an average rate of 2% a year, it's more critical now than ever to install digital security to protect one's business.Every successful CEO has the same goal: to effectively run and grow their business. This task is impossible when faced with a data breach that can take half a year to identify and months to repair. The installation of cyber security allows the executive leaders to focus their time, energy, and money on increasing revenue and decreasing operating costs.

ITOM : Automate workflow. Every company wants to save money, but ITOM does just this. It can help any team automate service deployment, utilize workflow design, integrate manual services, track development processes/deliverables with SDLC, and control cost and performance.

: Automate workflow. Every company wants to save money, but ITOM does just this. It can help any team automate service deployment, utilize workflow design, integrate manual services, track development processes/deliverables with SDLC, and control cost and performance. ITAM:Everyone remembers the headlines that flooded the internet when companies audits went south. Improve the risk of compliance due to software audits. By being proactive, C-Level managers can have peace of mind that their information is secure and audits go smoothly.

For more information, contact us at customersuccess@mavennext.com ; http://www.mavennext.com

