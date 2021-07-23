3-Day Sands Shopping Carnival Now Open At Cotai Expo - Free Admission

MACAO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. officially launched the 2021 Sands Shopping Carnival Friday at The Venetian Macao with an opening ceremony attended by representatives from the government, finance and business sectors.

The popular weekend shopping and leisure hotspot is back for a second year, after last year's inaugural event welcomed more than 100,000 visitors.

The free-admission carnival is the largest sale event in Macao and is open to the public noon to 10 p.m. daily, July 23-25 at Cotai Expo Halls A and B. Carnival visitors can use the free parking at Cotai Expo, or take complimentary shuttle buses to and from the carnival and various points throughout the city: Luso International Banking Ltd. Head Office, iSquare (Iao Hon) and Taipa Central Park.

"Come rain or shine, Sands China remains unwavering in our commitment to uphold the business philosophy of supporting the growth of SMEs," said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd. "We have not forgotten our roots, and are glad to once again provide a quality business platform - spanning diverse industries and fields such as distinctive shops, old Macao stores, IP-protected brands and food specialties - for local SMEs and Sands retailers amid the pandemic, thereby helping promote Macao's image as a 'safe tourist destination.' Gathering feedback from exhibitors and attendees last year, we have made this year's carnival even better in scale and layout, range of activities, and overall experience. The company is grateful for the continued support of the Central and Macao governments, and our thanks go to the Macao Chamber of Commerce, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, the Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, and all of the event sponsors and supporters."

Besides keeping booths free for exhibitors, Sands China added 10 per cent more booths this year, totalling over 560. The company also expanded the children's area and food court, and added a Macao Original IP Zone and Green Lifestyle Zone in pace with social development trends. The carnival also accepts various wireless payment methods for the convenience of both local residents and tourists.

The 2021 Sands Shopping Carnival is organised by Sands China Ltd., co-organised by the Macao Chamber of Commerce, supported by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, and sponsored by Bank of China, ICBC, BNU, and Bank of Communications.

Chui Yuk Lum, vice president of the board of directors of the Macao Chamber of Commerce, said: "Following the success of last year's inaugural edition of the Sands Shopping Carnival, which aimed to provide a free business platform for local SMEs and Sands retailers, the Macao Chamber of Commerce is very pleased to partner with Sands China again this year to bring back this large-scale carnival - with COVID-19 largely under control in the city. We hope that this event will drive more large-scale enterprises to support local SMEs, in turn helping them navigate the difficulties brought on by the pandemic."

Carnival visitors can enjoy browsing nine zones at the 21,000-square-metre exhibition: Household Products, Parenting and Family, Gourmet, Food Court, Sands Retailers, Cultural & Creative, Green Lifestyle, Kids Area, and Macao Original IP.

Featuring shopping, food, and family-friendly entertainment, activities and games, highlights of the Friday-Sunday carnival include:

Over 560 retail booths offering some of the best deals in town, including MOP 1 products and discounts up to 90 per cent off from Sands retailers

offering some of the best deals in town, including and from Sands retailers BNU Presents: Food Court , featuring international cuisine and eco-friendly tableware

, featuring international cuisine and eco-friendly tableware Bank of Communications presents: "Play and Fun" Kids Area , with inflatable slides, game booths, sports games and more

, with inflatable slides, game booths, sports games and more ICBC ePay Presents: Karaoke King Singing Competition 2021 , featuring adult and teenage categories, with preliminary rounds on Friday and Saturday, and the final round and award ceremony on Sunday

, featuring adult and teenage categories, with preliminary rounds on Friday and Saturday, and the final round and award ceremony on Sunday BOC Smart Kids Presents: Little Master Chef Workshop , a free food-prep and decorating activity for children, led by Sands China's food and beverage team, with donuts, pizza, dumplings and more

, a free food-prep and decorating activity for children, led by Sands China's food and beverage team, with donuts, pizza, dumplings and more Daily lucky draws

The carnival's opening ceremony on Friday was officiated by Zuo Xianghua, deputy director general of the Economic Affairs Department of the Central People's Government Liaison Office in the Macao SAR; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Lau Kit Lon, acting head of the Economic Activities Development Department of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau; Vincent U, executive director of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM); Chan Ioc Sut, head of the Research and Investigation Department of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau; Chui; Stephen Ieong, managing director of Bank of China Macau Branch; Huang Xianjun, deputy chief executive officer of ICBC ( Macau); Carlos Cid Alvares, chief executive officer of BNU Macau; Xia Ying, vice president of Bank of Communications; Dr. Wong; Grant Chum, chief operating officer of Sands China Ltd.; and Dave Sun, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Sands China Ltd.

Sands China is once again implementing a series of strict sanitisation and safety measures to safeguard public health at the carnival and prevent the transmission of COVID-19. These include, among others: temperature checks upon entry; monitoring of crowd size to ensure a safe number of participants; mandatory face masks and health code checks; socially distanced booths; plastic partitions on food court tables; regular sanitisation and cleaning of public areas and kids' facilities; and disinfectants and hand sanitisers at all booths and at all carnival entry and exit points.

The Sands Shopping Carnival provides an ideal shopping and leisure summer hotspot for families under one roof, and aims to give back to the community by offering the best deals to Macao residents and tourists in order to stimulate domestic consumption and help boost the economy.

More information about the 2021 Sands Shopping Carnival is available at the event's official website at https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/shopping/sands-shopping-carnival-2021.html.

