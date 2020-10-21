3 Attorneys At The Ammons Law Firm LLP Selected For Inclusion In 2020 Texas Super Lawyers®

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2020 Edition of Texas Super Lawyers®, a total of three attorneys at The Ammons Law Firm LLP were included for their work in personal injury litigation.

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2020 Edition of Texas Super Lawyers®, a total of three attorneys at The Ammons Law Firm LLP were included for their work in personal injury litigation. Selection to this list is a great honor, as only a small percentage of practicing legal professionals throughout the United States are named every year.

In order to be selected for Super Lawyers®, attorneys must receive a third-party nomination. Then, they are put to a scrupulous review process in which they are evaluated on 12 different indicators — including existing honors and awards, special licenses, pro bono services, and more — of professional achievement and recognition. The highest-scoring nominees serve on the Blue Ribbon Panel to evaluate finalists for each list. In the end, Super Lawyers® includes only 5% of the nation's practicing attorneys.

The Ammons Law Firm LLP's 2020 Super Lawyers® listings were as follows:

Robert Ammons

Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff



Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

John Gsanger

Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff



Personal Injury - Products: Appellate



Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

April Strahan

Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff



Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

While this is the first year Attorney Strahan earned a listing in Texas Super Lawyers®, she was recognized in Rising Stars — which lists only 2.5% of the nation's attorneys aged 40 or younger, or who are in the first decade of their practices — from 2013 to 2019. Texas Super Lawyers® has honored Attorney Ammons with listings since 2003, and Attorney Gsanger since 2009.

The Ammons Law Firm LLP is deeply committed to representing people across the nation who were catastrophically injured by negligence. Members of their legal team are recognized by many legal publications and organizations, including Best Lawyers®. They truly believe in making a difference in their clients' lives, as evidenced by their multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements.

For inquiries, visit The Ammons Law Firm LLP online at ammonslaw.com, or go to superlawyers.com to read more about Super Lawyers®.

