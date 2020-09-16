3.45 Million U.S. School Classroom's Just Got Safer...New Covid-19 Killing Automated Robot Unveiled In N.Y.C. This Week By CIRQ Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIRQ+ has released CIRQ+ CLEAN: a Smart CBot which dispenses an eco-friendly EPA approved consistent/uniform electrostatically-charged disinfectant.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIRQ+ has released CIRQ+ CLEAN: a Smart CBot which dispenses an eco-friendly EPA approved consistent/uniform electrostatically-charged disinfectant. It is effective against Sars-CoV-2, the novel Coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19, as well as other pathogens on hard, non-porous surfaces, and is safe for guests, employees, children, and persons applying the product.

Watch this 2-minute Video Demonstration:

https://cirqplus.vids.io/videos/799cd6bb1d1ce5c2f0/cirq-clean-unveiling-embargoed-sept16

CIRQ+ Inc., was founded by CEO Yani Deros and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Company Website: www.cirqplus.com.

To set up Interviews this week or demonstrations in your Newsroom Contact Lexi Bean: 247646@email4pr.com(206)902-0369

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3-45-million-us-school-classrooms-just-got-safernew-covid-19-killing-automated-robot-unveiled-in-nyc-this-week-by-cirq-inc-301132712.html

SOURCE Cirq+