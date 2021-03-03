2nd Volume Medical Tourism Global Potential 2021 Study - New Sections On Quarantine

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism Global Potential 2021: Volume 2 - Country Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

2020 and 2021 have been dramatic times for medical tourism which is why it is vital for those wishing to stay or enter the market to understand not just the background but how the industry and countries are adapting.

All are essential reading if you wish to make more informed decisions and deliver a better return on your investment when targeting the international patient.

This report will help you to understand the competition in terms of which countries have the highest number of incoming medical travellers and the US$ earned, and identify which countries have significant outgoing medical travel flows. It will give you the benefit of an impartial view of what is happening now and what the future trends may be.

Monitoring the ever-changing world of medical tourism is a challenge for every destination and healthcare provider involved in the international patient business. Organisations must adapt their medical tourism strategy in response to a changing market. To do that, they need to know which countries are doing well or badly, who is going where, the treatments they are seeking, why they are going there, and how political, economic, social and technological changes are impacting the medical tourism market.

Who is this report for:

Professionals working in global healthcare markets

Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally

International patient departments

Travel and medical travel agents

Banks and other financial institutions

Investors and private equity

International insurers

National government policy-makers

Travel and tourism organisations

Lawyers

Policy advisors

Think tanks

Management consultants

What Volume 2 covers:

In an exciting new format of individual PDFs for each country, 168 destination and source countries are profiled.

New For 2021:

Updated information on existing detail

Population numbers 2020

Tourist numbers 2019 and wherein 2021

Diaspora numbers

New sections on:

Risks

None

Turning tourism and medical tourism back on

Testing

Quarantine

Safety and health

Reliability of numbers

Compulsory travel insurance

Key Topics Covered:

Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Angola

Antigua And Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Bermuda

Bolivia

Bosnia

Botswana

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cambodia

Canada

Cayman Islands

Chile

China

Colombia

Congo

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cuba

Curacao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Dubai

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Fiji

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Gibraltar

Greece

Grenada

Guam

Guatemala

Guernsey

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Ivory Coast

Jamaica

Japan

Jersey

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Mauritius

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Nigeria

North Korea

North Macedonia

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Saint Kitts And Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Suriname

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Trinidad And Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Turks And Caicos

UAE

Uganda

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Uruguay

US Virgin Islands

USA

Uzbekistan

Venezuela

Viet Nam

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4zxauz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2nd-volume-medical-tourism-global-potential-2021-study---new-sections-on-quarantine-301239774.html

SOURCE Research and Markets