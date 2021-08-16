2e Systems And @aquila Inc Partner For Growth & Digital Transformation In Aviation

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2e Systems has joined forces with strategic consulting firm @aquila, Inc. The collaboration will strive for growth and excellence within the aviation industry - specifically focusing on the travel technology marketplace.

2e Systems' ethos is to go beyond being a supplier and to become a true partner - not just delivering requirements but exceeding expectations for widespread impact within airlines; be that through internet and mobile booking and shopping engine, check-in application, crew management and interaction solution, passenger notification system, etc.

2e Systems' CEO Phil Douglas states: "We see ourselves as an extension of an airline's own team. We listen, understand, innovate and over-deliver. This is what we strive for in all our interactions. It's through partnerships such as @aquila, that we are able to stay ahead of the curve and continue to deliver excellent results."

Combining decades of experience, @aquila's team of industry experts work hand in hand with 2e Systems focusing on various streams: product strategy, thought leadership and laser-focused business development. It is @aquila's ambition to lead 2e Systems on their journey to the forefront of aviation innovation in a time when revenue protection and customer experience are crucial.

@aquila CEO, David Palmieri believes "this is exactly the right time to grow and diversify within commercial aviation as we are all navigating the new norm of the travel industry," adding that "we have witnessed a hemorrhage of knowledge from our industry. 2e Systems expertise is perfectly suited to bridge that gap."

More information https://www.ataquila.com - https://www.2e-systems.com

About 2e Systems GmbH

2e Systems is an industry leader in delivering flexible and innovative modular software applications to enhance airlines' e-commerce sales, operational communication systems, overall passenger satisfaction, and customer loyalty. For more than 20 years, we have been working hand-in-hand as partners with our clients to support their fast-evolving digital strategies to remain competitive. Our international team will provide outstanding consulting and IT services based on long-term project experience, a deep understanding of highly complex business processes, profound technological know-how, and the willingness to go the extra mile.

About @aquila Inc.

@aquila Inc. Consultancy is an independent boutique firm focused exclusively on the broader travel market working in partnership with the dynamic travel technology sector which innovates and advances all travel enterprises forward. The Firm's consulting solutions produce a transformative change for their clients, providing both strategic guidance and immediate paths to execution. The @aquila team embraces new technology, leveraging its rich mix of talents and perspectives to provide their clients results that challenge accepted norms to maximize revenue.

