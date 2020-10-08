28 Wineries Join The Grand Reserve™ World Mastercard® Rewards Program For Wine Enthusiasts

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Finance today announced that they have welcomed 28 new partner wineries to the Grand Reserve Rewards network, a unique loyalty and rewards program centered on the Grand Reserve ™ World Mastercard ®, the credit card designed for wine enthusiasts.

Grand Reserve is delighted to welcome, from Napa Valley: Myriad Cellars , Quivet Cellars , Switchback Ridge , In Good Taste , Bright Angel Wines , Shoe Crazy Wine , Yoonit Wines , from Sonoma County: Patz & Hall Winery , Ketcham Estate , Joseph Jewell Wines , Donelan Family Wines , Bricoleur Vineyards , P. Harrell Wines , Styler Wines , Zialena Winery , Collier Falls Vineyards , Huge Bear Wines & Knights Bridge Winery ,from Paso Robles: Four Lanterns Winery , from Oregon: Lenné Estate , Ridgecrest Wines , Utopia Vineyard & Youngberg Hill Vineyards & Inn , from Washington: Col Solare Winery , Spring Valley Vineyard , North Star Winery , Elsom Cellars , and from New York: Suhru Wines .

Grand Reserve connects members with the finest boutique wineries and offers exclusive benefits through its winery rewards and loyalty program. Cardmembers enjoy significant bonus points on direct purchases from the newly added partner wineries, and enjoy other benefits such as exclusive offers and exclusive event access.

Partner wineries benefit from marketing opportunities with Grand Reserve cardmembers and promotions. Grand Reserve also facilitates co-hosted exclusive tastings, experiences, and more to showcase partners and provide cardmember with unique wine-focused experiences and access to boutique wineries across the country. The Grand Reserve Rewards program and events encourage cardmembers to purchase directly from our partner wineries.

The Grand Reserve Network has more than 400 founding partner wineries including Beringer Vineyards, Charles Krug Winery, Delectus Winery, Freeman Winery, Grgich Hills Estate, Krupp Brothers Estates, Ladera Vineyards, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Relic Wine Cellars, Senses Wine, Stony Hill Vineyard, Wente Vineyards, Whitehall Lane Wineryand Zaca Mesa Winery. The full list of Grand Reserve partner wineries may be viewed here: https://grandreserverewards.com/partner-network

Following a successful Grand Reserve World Mastercard launch in August, the Grand Reserve partner network has attracted more wineries to allow the program to expand its reach. Grand Reserve is working to add more discerning boutique wineries across the U.S. that fit their rigorous standards.

"Our partner wineries are at the heart of our offering to our cardmembers, so it is very gratifying to see such interesting and diverse wineries becoming an integral part of the Grand Reserve family," said Matthew Goldman, Vertical Finance founder and CEO. "Our goal is to provide a unique way for wine lovers and producers to share and extend their love of wine. As wineries face the challenges of the pandemic and recent devastating wine country fires, we provide a viable and growing channel to a targeted group of wine consumers."

The Grand Reserve World Mastercard is designed with a cardmember-first approach and focused on the passion cardholders have for discovering, enjoying, and collecting fine wine.

Grand Reserve Points can be redeemed for hundreds of sommelier-curated items from wine keys and decanters, to books, classes, tasting experiences and more. Members also earn access to Grand Reserve exclusive member events.

Full details about Grand Reserve and the Grand Reserve World Mastercard be found at grandreserverewards.com.

About Vertical FinanceVertical Finance is neobanking and challenger credit card startup. The company's modern credit card platform matches consumers with independent and unique merchants and authentic rewards that enhance their lifestyle pursuits. The company's flagship program, Grand Reserve, rewards consumers when they shop at wineries, wine clubs, and wine shops. Vertical Finance is a 1% for the Planet company, a global network of businesses, nonprofits, and individuals working together for a healthy planet, committed to giving 1% of gross sales each year to approved nonprofit partners. Visit verticalfinance.com and grandreserverewards.com to learn more. Consumers can connect with Grand Reserve on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter.

DisclaimerVertical Finance reserves the right to modify or discontinue its products or offerings at any time and without notice. The Grand Reserve World Mastercard is powered by Deserve and issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC. See site for complete terms and conditions.

