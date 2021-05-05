27 New Members Join The Cloud Native Computing Foundation

The diverse cloud native ecosystem continues to produce innovative solutions to complex problems thanks to meaningful investment from organizations across the world

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe Virtual -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the addition of 27 new members and end user supporters to continue driving innovation and diffusion of cloud native technology across the globe.

COVID-19 has reshaped the world into a vastly more digital place and cloud native technology has been a critical component to this transformation, becoming present in services across almost every aspect of our lives. As the ecosystem comes together for our virtual European event, CNCF celebrates significant growth in the last year with a 50% growth in contributors, reaching over 123,000, and a 118% increase in the number of CNCF hosted projects, which is now at 96.

"We continue to be humbled by the number of diverse organizations driving innovation through cloud native technology impacting human beings worldwide," said Priyanka Sharma, general manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "What has become very clear over the last year is that the economy is significantly benefitting from open source and that we are better when we work together across organizational, geographic, and demographic boundaries. In that same spirit, today we welcome 27 new members from around the world. We look forward to collaborating with them on solutions to the complex challenges faced by humanity today."

These new members will also join CNCF at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events, including this week's KubeCon + CloudNativeCom EU - Virtual from May 4 - 7, 2021, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA in Los Angeles from October 12 - 15, 2020.

About the newest Silver Members:

Afi.ai develops innovative cloud data management platform, based on enterprise-grade architecture and Artificial Intelligence engine that provides consumer-grade simplicity.

Allianz Direct is a technology company with an insurance license with the vision to build the future of insurance by leveraging newest industry trends and technologies.

Avesha 's Smart Application Cloud Framework helps enterprises build and scale applications faster with freedom to deploy anywhere.

BrickDoc is an open-source no-code development platform and new office software designed for civil developers. By integrating document collaboration, cloudevents spec, and automation tools, users can automate parts of their work without writing any code.

Citi , the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, working tirelessly to provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial services and products.

Civo is a Kubernetes cloud provider with a strong focus on developer experience, with sub 90 second cluster launch time and simple billing.

Cloocus is a leading technology service provider of cloud computing, empowering enterprises' IT modernization by providing cloud native development solutions such as Kubernetes, DevOps and building and deploying container-based applications.

cuegee is a specialised Cloud Native & Container Platform consulting company focussed on planning and executing large and complex projects by designing and building container platforms for our clients.

FireHydrant is the only comprehensive incident management platform that allows you to create consistency for the entire incident response lifecycle to focus on fighting fires faster.

Gaia is a multi-cloud solution provider who provides Iaas, Anti-DDoS, Kubernetes and DevOps. We offer 24/7 Chinese/English bilingual online service for all of our customers.

High Plains Computing is a Kubernetes service provider that specializes in performance testing of Kubernetes applications, setting up CI/CD, and migrating AWS applications to Kubernetes.

is a Kubernetes service provider that specializes in performance testing of Kubernetes applications, setting up CI/CD, and migrating AWS applications to Kubernetes. Innablr is a Melbourne based consultancy that enables organizations to rapidly accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions and customer experiences built upon Kubernetes, serverless, and cloud native technologies.

based consultancy that enables organizations to rapidly accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions and customer experiences built upon Kubernetes, serverless, and cloud native technologies. LSDOPEN is your cloud native digital acceleration partner that provides a fully managed and engineered cloud native accelerator, leveraging a foundation of containerisation, Kubernetes and open source technologies.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators, with fixed and mobile network services in Europe , Africa and Middle-East for a total of 259 Mn customers over 26 countries, and Business Services worldwide.

, and for a total of 259 Mn customers over 26 countries, and Business Services worldwide. Qingteng is an innovative technology company specialized in workload security, constantly improving its core technological innovation capabilities to become a socially responsible security company that creates value for users.

Raytheon Technologies consists of four industry-leading businesses—Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense - providing advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide and pushing the boundaries of avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, quantum physics and more.

Rebaze GmbH is Toni Menzel as a Service. Consultant Toni lives in Germany and helps his clients to #DevelopLikeTomorrow

as a Service. Consultant Toni lives in and helps his clients to #DevelopLikeTomorrow Red Reply delivers efficient Oracle Managed Service solutions (lift, shape, develop and operate) top brands in the DACH region, with their highly specialized DevOps SRE Team based out of Frankfurt .

. Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships.

Stacklet , co-founded by the creator and lead maintainer of Cloud Custodian, provides best-of-breed solutions for cloud governance addressing universal customer needs around security, operations, visibility, and cost optimization.

Stratox Cloud Native is the creator of CodeNOW, an open-source based and ready-made software delivery platform that supports developers in each stage of the development and DevOps processes, speeding up the development of cloud-native applications in microservices-based architectures and by removing technical complexity enables developers to deliver business value faster.

Tensor Security focuses on providing AI-based and full-stack cloud-native security solutions, it secures container-based applications for its lifecycle and meets the ever-moving security needs when enterprises shift workloads to the cloud environment.

Vultr is a leading independent cloud platform on a mission to simplify global cloud infrastructure by enabling developers, startups, SMBs, and enterprise teams frictionless deployment of high-performance cloud computing solutions worldwide.

Tidu Information Technology is an AI cloud computing company, integrating R&D, promotion, and innovation.

About the newest End User Supporter:

Peritus.ai is a cloud-based ML recommendation system to automate complex activities for Cloud-Native technologies, and our Peritus Assistant for Community Forums (e.g., Stack Overflow, Cisco Community, Kubernetes.io, etc.) helps engineers answer Cloud-Native questions with an AI-enabled assistant, trained by industry experts.

About the newest Nonprofit and Academic Members:

Infotics Institute of Technology has as agenda of introducing next level corporate training courses that benchmark the industry that trainings boast the performance, speed and control required for innovative cloud businesses.

MITRE is a not-for-profit corporation committed to the public interest, operating federally funded R&D centers on behalf of U.S. government sponsors.

With the addition of these new members, there are now over 140 organizations in the CNCF End User Community . This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact Jessie Adams-ShoreThe Linux Foundation PR@CNCF.io

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/27-new-members-join-the-cloud-native-computing-foundation-301284064.html

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation