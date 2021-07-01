26Health Announces New Board Leadership

ORLANDO, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 26Health today announced a new chairperson of the board, Chevalier Lovett. Lovett is the COO of Florida Rising, leading a team that organizes multi-racial movements to win elections, change laws, and create a better Florida.

Mr. Lovett has been vice chair of the board, which is designed to reflect the 26Health patient population and ensure accountability for 26Health's services, spending, and management. 26Health has earned the Silver Seal of Transparency from GuideStar in part due to board leadership of the organization.

"I am humbled to be trusted in such a crucial role as the next board chair for 26Health. Over the past three years as a board member, I've seen the growth of the organization and the intentional care they provide for every letter of the community. My aim is to offer a perspective that will deepen the organization's connection to underserved patients of all backgrounds in Central Florida. As a non-profit leader, I'm looking forward to partnering with the Co-CEOs and others on the board to continue the process of the building of the board and it's reflective representation. My hope is that over the next two years, we are able to uplift sustainable, strategic, and transformational opportunities," said Lovett.

Lovett replaces outgoing chairperson Brit Brennan, who will become chairperson emeritus.

"I truly cannot thank everyone for the opportunity to have served our community and the organization as Chairperson for the last 2 years, during which time I have been focused on establishing the processes, positions, and foundation for the board to continue its work providing the best opportunities to the community and patients of 26Health. I truly hope my legacy of process improvement will allow the board to flourish under Chevalier's leadership, continue to care for the patients and organization, and wish 26Health nothing but the best for the future," said Brennan.

26Health was founded by Co-CEO Dr. David Baker-Hargrove, who shared these words about the outgoing and incoming board chairs:

"Brit evolved our board to establish a clear business structure, ensuring the integrity of the mission, assisting the executive leadership with strategic planning, and representing the voice of the community. Chev brings his extensive experience in the nonprofit world. His presence is the perfect marriage between business acumen and the nonprofit world."

About 26Health26Health is a true innovator in the healthcare space, building its foundation in response to complex transgender needs and ultimately branching out to reach additional minority and majority patient populations.

Practitioners who are able to master the unique demands of the transgender patient population are well-equipped to extend themselves to all other patient populations. Their agility brings benefits to patients from all walks of life.

With this incredible toolkit in hand, 26Health has expanded to offer pediatric care, women's healthcare, men's healthcare, and additional support in the form of telehealth and low-cost prepaid health plans.

Learn about these services plus additional offerings by visiting 26Health.org .

