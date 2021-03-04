2600Hz Announces Gold Sponsorship Of Cavell's Cloud Comms Summit Europe

HENDERSON, Nev., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz , a leading provider of unified business communications and the world-renowned KAZOO platform, is excited to announce it will be a Gold Sponsor of Cavell's Cloud Comms Summit Europe virtual event. The summit, which is the biggest Service Provider event in Europe, will be held virtually on March 17th and 18th and will feature main stage keynotes, breakout sessions, and panel discussions, as well as opportunities for attendees to explore the virtual expo.

On March 17th, 2600Hz COO and Co-Founder Patrick Sullivan will take the main stage to present "Staying Ahead in a Competitive Market" — a keynote presentation in which he will share how Service Providers can differentiate their offering and will discuss the importance of integrations, automations, and customizations in creating growth opportunities. Sullivan will also participate in the panel discussion "Innovation in the Roaring 20's" where he will provide insight into what developments the industry should be expecting and what impact they will have on Service Providers.

"We are thrilled to be part of this industry-leading event as a Gold Sponsor and look forward to connecting with Service Providers across Europe," said Sullivan. "Cavell's events are always exceptional, and we are excited to support this important summit, while also sharing key insights with attendees that will enable them to strategically create growth opportunities."

Dominic Black, Director of Research at Cavell, said "the event comes at a time when service providers need to figure out what impact the changes that have taken place over the past year, such as the way people work and how they communicate, will have on their customers' ongoing requirements. We are delighted to have 2600Hz join us as one of our gold sponsors at the event and we look forward to having them share their views on recent developments alongside other key thought-leaders in our industry."

About 2600Hz: 2600Hz's UC platform KAZOO modernizes how businesses provide communications services. With thoughtfully engineered tools built by leaders in the telecom industry, KAZOO offers feature-rich UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS as well as 300+ APIs. For more information, visit http://www.2600Hz.com. 2600Hz is a privately owned company with a distributed team worldwide.

