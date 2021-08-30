25th Annual Dunn's Run Honors Late Founder, Raising Over $3.5 Million For Boys & Girls Clubs Of Broward County

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 25 th Anniversary of Dunn's Run, a fun-filled event is held every year on the first Sunday of October along the ocean on A1A in Deerfield Beach benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. The run is dedicated this year to "Run for Jim", honoring its late founder, Jim Dunn of J.R. Dunn Jewelers, who founded the run 25 years ago to give back to our local community.

Over the event's years, Dunn's Run has raised over $3.5 million dollars for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC). The BGCBC assists youth ages 6 - 18 years of age develop skills and values during their critical period of development. Services and programs provided focus on 3 main Core Program Areas: Academic Success, Good Character and Citizenship as well as Healthy Lifestyles. The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is to assure and to enhance the quality of life for youth as participating members of a diverse urban society. Since founding the event, it has become one of the largest races in the tri-county area bringing together everyone from competitive runners, companies, to families with young children.

The 25 th Annual Dunn's Run will take place on Sunday, October 3 rd at 7am along A1A at Deerfield Beach. You can sign up for a 5-mile run, 5k run, 5k walk, or kid's fun run by going to www.DunnsRun.com. You can also compete virtually if you prefer, so you can run or walk in the comfort of your own neighborhood. Whether you are a competitive runner, are looking to have a fun-filled family morning, or are competing with a corporate team, the 25 th Annual Dunn's Run is sure to be a great community outdoor event. Sign up today and "Run for Jim"!

