24hr Supplement Immunity Approved As Dietary Supplement By Amazon®

MENOMONIE, Wis., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon approved 24hr Supplement's Immunity product to be available for sale as a dietary supplement, effective immediately, according to the makers of the all-in-one product that contains 10 immune-supporting ingredients as well as a breakthrough compound that allows the body to absorb the powerful antioxidant Curcumin.

Available for purchase now, 24hr Supplement Immunity is listed at $29.99 for one bottle, containing 60 capsules so users can take two per day for 30 days and receive 24-hour, daily immune support. To pass Amazon's newly upgraded qualifications, 24hr Supplement had to provide a Certificate of Analysis from an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory to verify its contents, as well as product photos that clearly display all required information, and a Letter of Guarantee that assures the product is legal, safe and developed under current Good Manufacturing Practices, as listed in 21 CFR Part 111.

Immunity features a proprietary molecular complex called TurmiZn-OS™ (See diagram) which solves Curcumin's problem of being difficult to absorb. TurmiZn-OS™ uses Zinc to bond the turmeric-based and oxidative stress buster Curcumin, along with Tetrahydrocurcumin, a water-soluble metabolite known to scavenge free radicals. When combined together, each of the three ingredients work synergistically to support the body's defense against various pathogens while activating an offensive response to fight free radicals, ultimately serving the body's innate and adaptive immune systems, among other systems. Scientists demonstrated TurmiZn-OS™ is five times more readily absorbed, and 65 times better at eliminating free radicals, than compared to Curcumin alone, as explained in a recently published white paper, "The Fight for Immunity Made Easy."

Immunity contains seven additional immune-supporting ingredients including:

Black Elderberry — A phytonutrient supporting the immune function and promoting a healthy respiratory system.

— A phytonutrient supporting the immune function and promoting a healthy respiratory system. Selenium — An essential micronutrient that helps fight cellular damage.

— An essential micronutrient that helps fight cellular damage. Vitamin D3 — Builds up immunity in times of stress.

— Builds up immunity in times of stress. Vitamin C — Ascorbic Acid is a well-known antioxidant to maintain production of white blood cells while helping to support the body.

— Ascorbic Acid is a well-known antioxidant to maintain production of white blood cells while helping to support the body. Phycocyanin — A Spirulina extract that provides support by helping to maintain normal interferon levels during oxidative stress.

— A Spirulina extract that provides support by helping to maintain normal interferon levels during oxidative stress. Ferulic Acid — An organic compound with anti-oxidant properties that support the body during stress.

— An organic compound with anti-oxidant properties that support the body during stress. Piperine — Black pepper extract helps the body by increasing bioavailability of important nutraceuticals like curcumin.

— Black pepper extract helps the body by increasing bioavailability of important nutraceuticals like curcumin. Additionally, 24hr Supplement Immunity is manufactured in the USA .

About 24hr SupplementCreated by ProbioticSmart, LLC based in Menomonie, Wis., 24hr Supplement seeks to innovate science-backed nutrition to deliver optimal daily health support. Learn more at 24hrsupplement.com.

About Rajiv Lall, CEOMr. Lall brings more than 25 years in the health food and nutraceutical industry, specializing in the study of plants and naturals sources that support human health. He is the co-author of Nutraceuticals: Efficacy, Safety, and Toxicity , and has two Masters degrees, one in Botany from Gujrat University in India, and the second in Pharmacognosy/Medicinal Chemistry from the University of Minnesota. His scientific research for the development of novel nutritional products and pharmaceuticals has helped produce 20 patents and several hundred products.

Note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

