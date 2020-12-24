24By7Security Earns PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) Certification

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 24, 2020 / PRNewswire/ --24By7Security today announced it has been certified as a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) by the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council. This certification authorizes 24By7Security to conduct the security assessments necessary to validate industry members' compliance with the PCI Data Security Standard. Visit www.pciqsaconsultant.com to learn more about the company's PCI DSS service offerings.

The standard specifies 12 compliance requirements that flow from six security principles designed to protect cardholder data. Principles include building and maintaining a secure network and monitoring and testing it regularly as well as implementing a documented information security policy that includes a vulnerability management program and strong access controls.

Governed by the PCI Security Standards Council, the payment card industry is an enormous global community consisting of four segments:

Merchants of all sizes and types who accept credit cards in payment for goods or services,

Financial institutions who process those transactions,

Point-of-sale vendors who supply the card processing equipment and systems, and

Hardware and software developers who create and operate the underlying global infrastructure for the payment card industry.

Their compliance with the Data Security Standard helps protect more than 374 million cardholder accounts in the United States alone.

"While we have been helping clients prepare for their assessments for years, to achieve PCI QSA certification is a significant milestone," said Rema Deo, CEO and Managing Director of 24By7Security. "Our cybersecurity professionals have undergone rigorous training and testing, and we are pleased to be authorized to help payment card industry members achieve and maintain compliance with the multifaceted Data Security Standard."

Recently, 24By7Security was among the first cybersecurity firms to be awarded Registered Provider Organization (RPO) status , a credential that enables the firm to assist contractors in preparing for compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), a new standard required by the Department of Defense to further secure its extensive supply chain.

About 24By7Security Inc (PCI QSA)

24By7Security is a highly credentialed and experienced cybersecurity firm providing award-winning cybersecurity and regulatory compliance services to a wide range of organizations. Respected for developing innovative solutions for federal, state, and local clients, 24By7Security is certified by the State of Florida as a woman- and minority-owned business. View our QSA listing on the PCI Security Standards Council website and learn more about our services and credentials at https://24By7Security.com.

