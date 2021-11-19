24By7Security Adds Top Talent To Leadership Team

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 24By7Security announces two strategic appointments to the cybersecurity and compliance firm's leadership team. Filling two newly created roles, Ryan Sanders will lead the firm's growing Virtual CISO practice and Jodi Siravo will manage the consulting practice as Chief Consulting Officer. The two executives bring formidable experience and unique expertise to the award-winning consulting firm.

Ryan Sanders joins the firm with a distinguished 20-year career managing healthcare information technology for national and regional health systems, most recently working with a variety of clients as a Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (VCISO). He is an expert in HIPAA regulation and healthcare compliance , holds dual Master's degrees in Business Administration and Information Technology, and is a Certified Information Security Manager through ISACA. A proven leader and strategic thinker, Ryan is adept in designing, implementing and optimizing programs that improve information security and drive strong business results.

"I look forward to transforming 24By7Security's ground-breaking VCISO service offering to create a compelling, industry-leading VCISO practice," said Ryan. "We have an experienced team that is dedicated to taking this offering to the next level, and clients eager to utilize these enhanced services."

Jodi Siravo is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with 25 years of experience in internal and external auditing, risk management, compliance, and financial reporting. An accomplished leader whose assets include strategic problem-solving, personnel development, organization, and continuous improvement skills, Jodi will bring focus and impetus to the firm's consulting practice. She holds both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Accounting and a Certification in Risk Management Assurance (CRMA) from the Institute of Internal Auditors.

"Risk management is vitally important as cybersecurity threats continue to evolve," said Jodi. "There is a compelling need for effective safeguards among businesses of all sizes, and the importance of audit and assessment in identifying risk. I'm looking forward to collaborating with the team to advance the mission."

Sanjay Deo, President and Founder of 24By7Security, is delighted to fill the firm's two new executive positions with such talented, proven leaders. "Their combined expertise and professional capabilities will help guide our firm to future growth, enhance our internal organization and processes, and further strengthen our leadership in cybersecurity and compliance," he said.

About 24By7Security, Inc.24By7Security provides a robust menu of cybersecurity and compliance services in a variety of industries, both regulated and non-regulated, including healthcare, financial services, education, and others. Promulgating applicable industry standards such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, and CMMC, the firm's experienced and highly credentialed staff include CMMC Registered Practitioners, Certified Information Security Systems Professionals, Healthcare Information Security and Privacy Practitioners, and others. The award-winning firm is certified as a Registered Provider Organization by the CMMC Accreditation Body and as a Qualified Security Assessor by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council. To learn more, visit https://www.24By7Security.com.

