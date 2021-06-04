24 Exchange Wins Bitcoin 2021 Pitch Day Competition

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Exchange Bermuda Ltd (24X) won the Pitch Day competition during Whale Day at Bitcoin 2021, billed as the largest bitcoin conference in history with 12,000 attendees converging on Miami for the showcase event.

24 Exchange was selected as one of 12 finalists from more than 140 applicants as a showcase for the next generation of Bitcoin startups. In line with its groundbreaking FX NDF offering, 24 Exchange is planning to launch institutional crypto trading with crypto NDFs, another industry first.

24 Exchange's CEO Dmitri Galinov made the 10-minute pitch to judges Kevin O'Leary (aka "Mr Wonderful"), Judge of ABC's "Shark Tank" and Chairman of O'Shares Investment Advisors; David Lee, Head of Samsung Next & EVP of Samsung; Christopher Calicott, Managing Director, Trammell Venture Partners; Matt Roszak, Founding Partner, Tally Capital; and Tyler Evans, CTO, BTC, Inc.

"It is a big honor to win the Pitch Day competition at the Bitcoin 2021 Miami event," says Galinov. "The 24X team is absolutely thrilled with the win and looking forward to deliver more amazing products to its clients."

24 Exchange Bermuda Limited is not currently licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority to conduct regulated activities, but is currently undergoing the application process with the Bermuda Monetary Authority for a Digital Asset Business license in accordance with the Digital Asset Business Act 2018.

About 24 Exchange24 Exchange is a multi-asset class trading platform that allows market participants to exchange their exposures at the lowest possible cost. 24 Exchange's mission is to enable members to initiate the most cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes, 24 hours a day. 24 Exchange is operated by 24 Exchange Bermuda Limited. https://www.24exchange.net/

Media Enquires: Julie RosCMO, 24X Tel: (646) 468-6550 julie@24exchange.net

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/24-exchange-wins-bitcoin-2021-pitch-day-competition-301306172.html

SOURCE 24 Exchange