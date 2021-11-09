23andMe To Present At Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) ("23andMe"), a leading consumer genetics and research company, announced today that management will be presenting at three upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 11 at 12:10 pm ET

at Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference. A link to a pre-recorded fireside chat will be available the week of November 22

33rd Annual Healthcare Conference. A link to a pre-recorded fireside chat will be available the week of Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 2 at 2:15 pm ET

Interested parties can access webcasts of the above presentations at the Investors section of the company website at investors.23andme.com under the "News & Events" menu. The latest information on these and other events, including any changes to presentation dates and times, can also be found there. Webcast replays of live webcasts will be available at the same location for a limited time within 24 hours after the event and will be archived for a limited time.

About 23andMe23andMe, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, is a leading consumer genetics and research company. Founded in 2006, 23andMe's mission is to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome. 23andMe has pioneered direct access to genetic information as the only company with multiple Food and Drug Administration authorizations for genetic health risk reports. 23andMe has created the world's largest crowdsourced platform for genetic research, with 80% of its customers electing to participate. The 23andMe research platform has generated more than 180 publications on the genetic underpinnings of a wide range of diseases, conditions, and traits. The platform also powers the 23andMe therapeutics group, currently pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across a spectrum of disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, in addition to other therapeutic areas. More information is available at www.23andMe.com .

