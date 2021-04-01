23 Brand Success Stories Using Audience-based Tv Buying To Drive Business Outcomes

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VAB's Proven Strategies & Tactics In Audience-Based TV Buying provides advertisers with 23 brand case studies across 16 different product categories demonstrating the business impact of shifting from a demographic-based TV buy to an audience-based buying approach. Business outcomes include KPIs like incremental reach, website visits and in-store foot traffic.

Audience-based buys drive upper funnel metrics like incremental reach, awareness and recall

Audience-based buying can expand reach and drive brand recall by targeting the consumers who are most likely to be interested in a brand or product based on their interests and shopping behaviors.

A DTC consumer electronics brand worked with TV Squared to optimize its existing OTT campaign to expand reach and target new households. By including unexposed households, reach was boosted 35% per month.

A leading CPG brand needed to efficiently allocate spend and maximize reach within its linear TV buy. Working in conjunction with Amobee to leverage data-driven linear TV planning and optimization, the brand achieved a 24% improvement in strategic target reach.

A major pharmaceutical brand needed to increase market share by raising awareness amongst physicians who prescribe competitive drugs. DeepIntent ® matched the brand's National Provider Identifier list with their HCP universe to identify and target on a 1:1 basis on smart TVs, gaming consoles and streaming devices, resulting in a target reach of 62%.

Audience-based buys drive lower funnel metrics like website visits, in-store foot traffic and salesBy targeting the most relevant consumers with an ad, brands increase the likelihood that the intended audience will be motivated to act (e.g. make a purchase, download an app, subscription sign-ups, bookings)

A leading luxury resort group sought to increase traffic to their website. Using NBCU's AdSmart audience targeting solution, the brand ran an addressable TV cross-screen video campaign to reach their custom 'traveler' target and achieved a 50% lift in visitation to the advertiser's homepage.

A beauty retail company needed to increase its store traffic. Using its Precision1 tool, Lifetime created a custom linear and digital target of Beauty Enthusiasts. The brand achieved an in-store conversion rate lift 10x greater than the guarantee.

QUOTE: Danielle DeLauro, executive vice president, VAB: "Savvy, data-driven marketers are embracing audience-based buying to drive their business KPIs, ranging from awareness and incremental reach to website visits and sales. These 23 case studies, sourced across 16 different product categories covering a variety of business models and consumer targets, demonstrate the power of an audience-first buying approach and its ability to drive successful outcomes across a diverse cross section of marketers."

About VAB VAB is an insights-driven organization that inspires marketers to reimagine their media strategies resulting in smarter, more educated decisions. VAB develops unique market insights and answers questions from a marketer's perspective, tackling the toughest issues with fresh thinking and supporting data.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/23-brand-success-stories-using-audience-based-tv-buying-to-drive-business-outcomes-301260337.html

SOURCE VAB