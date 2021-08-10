22VPP/31VPP Selectable Output Piezo Sounder Driver From Diodes Incorporated Drives Higher SPL And Longer Runtimes

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) introduces the PAM8907 piezoelectric sounder driver, for maximizing sound pressure level (SPL) delivery from a ceramic/piezo sounder. The PAM8907 has a built-in synchronous boost converter, which extends SPL in battery-powered systems and outperforms other similar sounder drivers. The device is optimized for use in wireless trackers, industrial alarm systems, medical equipment, and domestic appliances.

The wide 1.8V to 5.5V input voltage range supported by the PAM8907 sounder driver enables it to address a broad variety of potential applications. A 22V PP or 31V PP output value can be selected (using the GPIO), thereby providing two different SPL options which allow optimized performance for SPL or battery runtime. Its integrated boost converter requires only a 1.0µH external inductor which helps reduce the bill-of-materials costs and board space.

Automatic shutdown and wake-up functions help to further extend the PAM8907 sounder driver's runtime when incorporated into battery-powered systems, with less than 1μA of current drawn in shutdown mode. Thermal shutdown, overcurrent, and overvoltage protection, plus undervoltage lockout mechanisms, are included to ensure reliable operation. The product operates across a -40°C to +125°C ambient temperature range.

The PAM8907 piezoelectric sounder driver is supplied in the compact 10-pin U-QFN2020 package delivering a minimal footprint. It has a unit cost of $0.43 in 3000 piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor's SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world's leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers' needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

