22nd Century Group To Present At The LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) ("22nd Century" or "the Company"), a leading plant-based life science company driven by next generation plant biotechnology, today announced that the Company's executive management team will present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 4:20 p.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day on September 3 and 4, 2020.

The live webcast and presentation will be accessible in the Investors section of 22nd Century's website under Events . An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event.

Please visit https://ld500.ldmicro.com/ to register for the conference.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) is a leading, plant-based, life science company that develops and provides unique, commercial solutions to the life science, consumer products, and pharmaceutical markets. Using plant genetic engineering and modern plant breeding techniques to create new, proprietary plants and intellectual property, 22nd Century seeks to enhance and broaden the consumer experience by providing natural, plant-derived ingredients to product formulators and manufacturers. In the tobacco plant, 22nd Century is able to modulate the levels of nicotine that naturally occur in the plant. With this technology, 22nd Century is poised to disrupt the global tobacco market with its proprietary reduced nicotine content tobacco cigarettes containing 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco and cigarettes. 22nd Century is applying its plant genetics expertise to the hemp/cannabis plant as well to develop new and proprietary varieties of hemp/cannabis with unique cannabinoid and terpene profiles and desirable agronomic traits. 22nd Century also owns or controls the rights to commercialize over 200 issued and pending patents related to the tobacco and hemp/cannabis plants.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com , on Twitter @_xxiicentury and on LinkedIn .

About LD MicroBack in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contacts:Mei Kuo22nd Century Group(716) 300-1221 mkuo@xxiicentury.com

John MillsICR(646) 277-1254 john.mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre ThomsonICR(646) 277-1283 deirdre.thomson@icrinc.com