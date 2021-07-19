22nd Century Group To Host Webcast To Provide Business Update And Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, will host a live webcast on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET to discuss its 2021 second quarter results. 22nd Century will report the Company's second quarter 2021 results in a press release at 6:00 AM ET the same day.

During the webcast, James A. Mish, chief executive officer; Michael Zercher, chief operating officer; and John Franzino, chief financial officer, will review the Company's 2021 second quarter results, growth opportunities, and innovative strategic plans and future initiatives in the more than $1.3 trillion global addressable markets.

Following prepared remarks, including an accompanying slide presentation, the Company will host a Q&A session, during which management will accept questions from interested analysts. Investors, shareholders, and members of the media will also have the opportunity to pose questions to management by submitting questions through the interactive webcast during the event.

The live and archived webcast, interactive Q&A, and slide presentation will be accessible on the Events web page in the Company's Investor Relations section of the website, at www.xxiicentury.com/investors/events . Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) is a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding. 22nd Century's primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking through the Company's reduced nicotine content tobacco cigarettes - containing 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes. The Company's primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop and commercialize proprietary hemp/cannabis plants with valuable cannabinoid profiles and desirable agronomic traits.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:Mei KuoDirector, Communications & Investor Relations22nd Century Group, Inc.(716) 300-1221 mkuo@xxiicentury.com