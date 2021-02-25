22nd Century Group To Host Webcast To Discuss Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Results

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, very low nicotine content tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, March 11, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss its 2020 fourth quarter and full-year results. 22nd Century will report the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results in a press release at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time the same day.

During the webcast, James A. Mish, chief executive officer; Michael Zercher, chief operating officer; and John Franzino, chief financial officer, will review the Company's 2020 fourth quarter and full-year results and provide details on near-term milestones and exciting medium and long-term priorities in the more than $800 billion addressable markets 22nd Century Group targets, including tobacco and hemp/cannabis. The Company will also address potential political and regulatory changes that may benefit the Company's market opportunities.

Following prepared remarks including an accompanying slide presentation, the Company will host a Q&A session during which management will accept questions from interested analysts. Investors, shareholders, and members of the media will also have the opportunity to pose questions to management by submitting questions through the interactive webcast during the event.

The live and archived webcast, interactive Q&A, and slide presentation will be accessible on the Events web page in the Company's Investor Relations section of the website, at www.xxiicentury.com/investors/events . Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) is a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding. 22nd Century's primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking through the Company's proprietary reduced nicotine content tobacco cigarettes - containing 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes. The Company's primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop and commercialize proprietary hemp/cannabis plants with valuable cannabinoid profiles and desirable agronomic traits.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com

