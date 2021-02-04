212 Media Studios Expert Leads Video Marketing Seminar For Non-Profits

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At a recent networking event for area pregnancy centers, 212 Media Studios' leading non-profit marketing specialist, Julia Koorey, equipped local non-profit professionals to develop successful video marketing campaigns. In her presentation, Koorey shared tips and insights for effectively engaging donors through a long-term video marketing strategy.

"I spent several years on staff at a globally renowned non-profit, so I know how challenging it is to attract supporters and build ongoing relationships with them," Koorey says. "Few organizations realize the full potential of video marketing, so I loved getting the opportunity to share my knowledge with attendees."

The event, hosted by Right to Life of North Central Indiana, offered representatives from area pregnancy centers the opportunity to learn best practices for growing their donor base and advancing their mission.

"Our team at 212 is passionate about providing resources for organizations that are making the world a better place," says 212 CMO & Managing Partner David Phelps. "Participating in events like these allows us to give back to our community."

For more than 10 years, 212 Media Studios has developed videos for nationally recognized companies and local non-profits alike. To learn more about the video marketing expertise they provide for clients or see their diverse set of services, visit 212mediastudios.com or call (574) 269-0720.

212 Media Studios is a team of strategic thinkers and visionary creators based in Warsaw, Indiana. Through research, branding and inbound marketing, 212 creates comprehensive, personalized strategies that meet the business needs of clients in industries like technology, healthcare, higher education and non-profit. To learn more about 212 Media Studios' services and offerings, visit 212mediastudios.com.

