Within one year of partnership with 212, Trinity School of Natural Health sees an unprecedented increase in student interest and enrollment.

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After struggling to maintain consistent enrollment numbers, Trinity School of Natural Health enlisted 212 Media Studios to create a detailed inbound marketing strategy that would attract potential students, improve follow-up with prospects and maximize recruitment. The partnership resulted in record-breaking enrollment numbers, as 212 provided Trinity with almost 1,000 new leads after just a few months.

"212 has delivered outstanding results throughout the past year," says Trinity President Julie Kline. "We've been impressed with their responsiveness to evolving consumer trends, and we're excited to see how they'll help us engage more students through the next year."

With more than 20 years of combined experience in higher education, 212 has developed a reputation for providing schools and universities with cutting-edge enrollment campaigns, and their creative advancement strategies keep students engaged long after they graduate.

For more information on 212 Media Studios and the leading strategies they create for clients, visit 212mediastudios.com or call (574) 269-0720.

212 Media Studios is a team of strategic thinkers and visionary creators based in Warsaw, Indiana. Through research, branding and inbound marketing, 212 creates comprehensive, personalized strategies that meet the business needs of clients in industries like technology, healthcare, higher education and non-profit. To learn more about 212 Media Studios' services and offerings, visit 212mediastudios.com.

Contact: Bailey Gerber Phone: (574) 269-0720 Email: bgerber@212mediastudios.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/212-media-studios-equips-school-for-health--wellness-to-exceed-2020-enrollment-goals-301225109.html

SOURCE 212 Media Studios