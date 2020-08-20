212 Media Studios Equips Non-Profits Nationwide To Increase Donations

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 100 non-profit executives nationwide attended 212 Media Studios' (212) free webinar on year-end campaigns on August 17, 2020. After planning several workshops for local non-profits earlier this year, 212 moved its events online to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions and expanded the invitee list.

"We want to make these webinars open to as many people and organizations as possible because this time of year is critical for non-profits as they seek funding for next year," says 212 Managing Partner David Phelps. "We've helped many organizations plan fundraising campaigns, both locally and nationally, and now we're sharing our key tips through these webinars."

Because approximately 30% of all charitable donations are made in December, creating a powerful year-end campaign is crucial for non-profits. During 212's webinar, leaders learned about reaching donors through audience segmentation, storytelling and website optimization.

"Year-end campaigns can be very intimidating if you don't have a strategic plan that resonates with donors and motivates them to give," says Non-Profit Inbound Marketing Specialist Julia Koorey. "We've spent years perfecting some of the tactics covered in this webinar, and we're eager to see how attendees put that information to good use."

212 works with non-profits of various sizes to implement fundraising campaigns, engage donors and ensure financial success. 212 annually awards the Kosciusko County Non-Profit of the Year Award, which gives one local organization free marketing services for 12 months. To learn more about best practices in the non-profit sector and to stay informed on upcoming webinars, visit nonprofit.212mediastudios.com for valuable resources, or email info@212mediastudios.com.

212 Media Studios is a team of strategic thinkers and visionary creators based in Warsaw, Indiana. Through research, branding and inbound marketing, 212 creates comprehensive, personalized strategies that meet the business needs of clients in industries like technology, healthcare, higher education and non-profit. To learn more about 212 Media Studios' services and offerings, visit 212mediastudios.com.

Contact: Bailey Gerber Phone: 574-269-0720 Email: bgerber@212mediastudios.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/212-media-studios-equips-non-profits-nationwide-to-increase-donations-301115749.html

SOURCE 212 Media Studios