212 Media Studios Creates Multi-Dimensional Strategy For Non-Profit School

WARSAW, Ind., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With its limited marketing department, The Crossing School of Business & Entrepreneurship didn't have sufficient resources to appeal equally to prospective students, their parents, and potential donors. In order to increase enrollment while sustaining fundraising initiatives, The Crossing reached out to 212 Media Studios for an end-to-end social media strategy.

"We've been consistently impressed with 212's ideas and creativity in the face of unexpected challenges," says Crossing Director of Operations Lisa Heeter. "They've been able to develop a social media strategy that seamlessly connects our messages to both students and parents, while also establishing a good rapport with potential donors."

Though 2020 was plagued with uncertainty for many educational institutions, 212's tactics helped The Crossing sustain momentum through multiple enrollment cycles. "The Crossing has a diverse set of target audiences, so we delivered consistent messaging across multiple platforms in order to meet prospective students and donors where they were," says 212 Managing Partner & CMO David Phelps. "We're excited to continue our efforts toward ongoing enrollment and fundraising initiatives in 2021."

For more information on 212 Media Studios and the leading strategies they provide for clients, visit 212mediastudios.com or call (574) 269-0720.

212 Media Studios is a team of strategic thinkers and visionary creators based in Warsaw, Indiana. Through research, branding and inbound marketing, 212 creates comprehensive, personalized strategies that meet the business needs of clients in industries like technology, healthcare, higher education and non-profit. To learn more about 212 Media Studios' services and offerings, visit 212mediastudios.com.

Contact: Bailey Gerber Phone: (574) 269-0720 Email: bgerber@212mediastudios.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/212-media-studios-creates-multi-dimensional-strategy-for-non-profit-school-301258833.html

SOURCE 212 Media Studios