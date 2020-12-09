212 Acquires Stake In 123 Form Builder - Venture Capital Firm 212 To Take Up A Board Seat On The Romanian Form-Building Startup, 123 Form Builder

123 Form Builder has seen a noticeable increase in business during the COVID-19 pandemic. 123 Form Builder is already deriving most of its sales from the US and plans to become a US company in 2021.

TIMISOARA, Romania, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 123 Form Builder, the online form-building software startup, has announced that venture capital firm 212 will take up a shareholders' position with a seat on the Company's board. 212 will join existing shareholders Catalyst Romania and Adrian Gheara, as the Company looks to solidify its presence in the US with the opening of a new office.

2020 has been a significant year for 123, as it has become a revenue positive, profitable company. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 123 saw its revenue increase significantly. As more businesses transition to or are stepping up their online sales functions, 123's online form-builder has allowed companies to create secure GDPR and HIPAA compliant forms in minutes. And with the ability to integrate these forms with more than 80 of the internet's most popular tools, including WiX, Salesforce, Square, Zendesk, and others, 123 Form Builder is very well positioned to grow exponentially in the near future.

123 has long proven popular with SMEs and is now gaining traction in the highly competitive enterprise market. The Company's new website boasts the likes of HILTI, RTE, Unilever, UEFA, The European Tour, and ThyssenKrupp as just some of their 35,000+ companies they currently count as customers.

212, whose previous investments include the likes of App Samurai and Insider, will take up their board seat immediately with the aim of helping 123 Form Builder build on its success. With more than 50% of customers centered in the US, the Company is looking to open a stateside base in 2021.

212 Partner Dr. Maher Hakim spoke of his delight to be taking up a position on the 123 Form Builder board:

"At 212, we're always looking for opportunities to take proven business models and help them grow. We saw with 123 an opportunity to take an incredibly robust product and help them gain greater exposure to bigger markets. There are very few tech startups that can say they're profitable, have seen a positive effect on revenue since the start of the pandemic, and have been around for more than 10 years. We're delighted to be joining Catalyst Romania, one of the most important VC funds in Eastern Europe, to add 123 to our family of companies with the aim of helping them make the most of the fantastic foundations that the team has laid."

123's founder and CEO Florin Cornianu shared Dr Hakim's enthusiasm:

"The last ten years have been a long journey and have included an incredible amount of hard work from our amazing team. Now with 212 joining us, we have reached a major milestone in that hard work paying off. The team and I are incredibly excited to have the brains at 212 join us and help us as we look to scale up the team; yes, we're hiring and ready to solidify our great product offering in the US and beyond!"

123 Form Builder is a comprehensive form building tool designed for professionals in small and medium sized companies to collect the data they need to power their business. Building the exact form you need is quick and easy to set up, with publishing your form taking just a click. And, thanks to 123's integrations with more than 85 of the most popular software tools around, your data is collected where you want it. At its heart is a web-based form builder that has every data collection field you could ever need, all in an easy to use drag-and-drop editor. Your data is collected in a single dashboard, or you can connect your existing database/CRM and collect your data there. Meanwhile, 123 Form Builder takes security, GDPR compliance and HIPAA more seriously than anyone else on the market, meaning you collect data safely and legally.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/212-acquires-stake-in-123-form-builder---venture-capital-firm-212-to-take-up-a-board-seat-on-the-romanian-form-building-startup-123-form-builder-301189070.html

SOURCE 123 Form Builder