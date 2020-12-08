2112 Announces Comcast Business Startup Studio Supporting Small Business Throughout Chicago

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2112 has partnered with Comcast Business on the development of a Startup Studio, with additional support provided by Shure, Wintrust, Hughes Foundation, and Karp Designs. Conceived to support the transition to digital in response to COVID-19, the studio will provide free access to small businesses throughout Chicago for the creation of high-quality audio and video content, with priority given to engaging communities of color and other historically marginalized business owners. Access to the Comcast Business Startup Studio will be made available through partner incubators, innovation hubs, government agencies, and chambers of commerce throughout the city for businesses who need to build their online presence and do not have access to affordable space and equipment to create quality content.

"Comcast Business is a proud member of the 2112 family. We're thrilled to support the development of a Startup Studio," said Jeff Cobb, Comcast Business Regional Vice President. "What makes us most proud is that we're helping to link small businesses in communities of color and other historically marginalized communities with free access to resources they can use to create high-quality audio and video content. Small businesses are integral to the communities they serve, and our goal is to help them succeed."

In addition to offering the physical space for content creation, Shure and Free Spirit Media will be providing training on audio and video production, and the Center for Creative Entrepreneurship will be providing business resources to help maximize the impact of content created. Working with Free Spirit Media and local university and trade school partners, paid live and post production opportunities will also be created for students while they further develop their skills and portfolios.

"We are excited to bring together partners throughout the region to create this much needed resource for Chicago's small business community," said Scott Fetters, Director of 2112. "The Comcast Business Startup Studio furthers 2112's mission to support Chicago's entrepreneurial ecosystem and foster growth of the creative sector."

The studio is scheduled to open this winter.

Media Inquiries: Scott FettersDirector, 2112 safetters@gmail.com 504-289-3902 www.2112inc.com/ www.cceglobal.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2112-announces-comcast-business-startup-studio-supporting-small-business-throughout-chicago-301188725.html

SOURCE 2112