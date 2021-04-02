21 New Mooring Balls Installed At Staniel Cay Yacht Club

STANIEL CAY, Bahamas, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Staniel Cay Yacht Club is now operating 21 new moorings in close proximity to its marina. This addition provides a much-needed secure mooring option for boaters in the area while also protecting the underwater environment from anchor damage.

Moorings can be rented on either a nightly, or 2-hr basis, providing the perfect home-base for visiting all of the incredible sights of the surrounding area - The Original Swimming Pigs, Thunderball Grotto, native iguanas, friendly nurse sharks, pristine beaches and sandbars, and more!

The SCYC mooring field installation was a collaborative effort by Pioneer Moorings, The Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park, and the Staniel Cay Yacht Club. For complete details, please visit our website at https://www.stanielcay.com/marina/moorings/.

Staniel Cay Yacht Club is the perfect getaway for anyone seeking a comfortable, casual vacation on a remote, tranquil island. A boutique resort with 13 intimate bungalows, one gorgeous villa, and a full-service marina, SCYC is set on a charming small island surrounded by the most incredible water you will ever experience. Take your own boat, find your own beach, make your own path. It really is like no other place on Earth.

Staniel Cay Yacht Club is the proud recipient of the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award for the last 11 consecutive years and is one of the first properties in the Bahamas to receive its "Clean and Pristine" certification from the Bahamian government. Our management and staff have created and implemented protocols that exceed all requirements to provide our guests with a clean and safe environment from which to explore and enjoy the Exuma Cays.

