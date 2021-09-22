2027 Canada Winter Games Bid Process Launched In Whitehorse, Yukon

The following is being distributed jointly by the Government of Yukon, the City of Whitehorse and the Canada Games Council WHITEHORSE, YT, Sept.

The following is being distributed jointly by the Government of Yukon, the City of Whitehorse and the Canada Games Council

WHITEHORSE, YT, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada Games Council, alongside the City of Whitehorse and the Government of Yukon, today officially launched the bid process for the 2027 Canada Winter Games. This national event is the largest amateur multi-sport event in Canada, bringing together more than 2,000 of the top young able-bodied athletes and athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities every two years.

The City of Whitehorse and the Government of Yukon will now embark on a 13-month process to build their bid to co-host the 2027 Canada Winter Games in Whitehorse.

The Canada Games Council's 2027 Games Bid Evaluation Committee and Technical Review Committee will assess the bid in two phases. A Technical Review will be conducted in February 2022, and a Comprehensive Review will be conducted in October 2022. The final decision to award the 2027 Canada Winter Games will be made by the Canada Games Council Board of Directors with a public announcement slated for November 2022.

The bid launch event at the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre in Whitehorse, on the traditional territories of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation and the Ta'an Kwäch'än Council, featured prominent dignitaries, community stakeholders and guests.

Speakers included Premier of Yukon Sandy Silver, Kwanlin Dün First Nation Councillor Jessie Dawson, Grand Chief of the Council of Yukon First Nations Peter Johnston, Minister of Community Services Richard Mostyn, Mayor of Whitehorse Dan Curtis, Canada Games Council Board Director and 2027 Bid Evaluation Committee Chair Anthony Everett, 2027 Canada Winter Games Bid Committee Chair Piers McDonald, and three-time Canada Games alum for Team Yukon David Greer.

The Canada Games strengthen the fabric of Canada through the power of sport and create enduring legacies that transform communities from coast to coast to coast. The 2027 Canada Winter Games would see the exhilarating spectacle of Canadian sport and spirit return to the Yukon 20 years after the Games were held in Whitehorse in 2007.

Each Canada Games features two weeks of competition, between 16 and 19 sports, approximately 4,600 summer and up to 3,600 winter participants (athletes, coaches and managers), and over 5,000 volunteers.

The Canada Winter Games can be expected to generate approximately $80 to 110 million in economic spending in the host province or territory.

Quotes

"Yukoners have demonstrated to Canadians across the country that we have the passion, pride and capacity to host a national multi-sport event when we hosted the Canada Winter Games in Whitehorse in 2007. We are thrilled to once again have the opportunity to bid on these Games and we look forward to submitting a bid that will see the Yukon and Whitehorse welcome all of Canada back in 2027!"

The Honourable Sandy Silver, Premier of Yukon

"We look forward to the work ahead with the City and presenting the Canada Games Council with a convincing, comprehensive bid proposal next year. The Canada Games can further the Yukon's sport programming and infrastructure, contribute millions to our economy and raise the profile of our territory across the country. Most importantly, this is an opportunity to join people from across Canada in celebration of sport, culture and community."

The Honourable Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services

"The City of Whitehorse is honoured to have the opportunity to enter the bid process to co-host the 2027 Canada Winter Games with the Government of Yukon. Whitehorse has a proven track record when it comes to hosting national games of this scale, as demonstrated with the 2007 Canada Winter Games, and our committed and passionate volunteer base is more than ready to step up to the task. I am confident that our wide range of world class venues and our experienced bid committee puts us in an excellent position as an ideal location to host the 2027 Canada Winter Games. If we are successful we look forward to showcasing what Whitehorse and the Yukon has to offer, which includes unique First Nations arts and culture, tremendous diversity and beauty, and a wealth of talented athletes."

His Worship, Dan Curtis, Mayor, City of Whitehorse

"We are thrilled to officially kickstart the journey towards the 2027 Canada Winter Games and once again see the next generation of Canadian champions and leaders shine brightly in the Yukon. We look forward to guiding the City of Whitehorse and the Government of Yukon through the bid development process as they strive to host a Games that will transform the territory and spark greatness across Canada."

Anthony Everett, 2027 Canada Games Bid Evaluation Committee Chair

There is nothing that brings Canadians together like the Canada Games. As the Bid Committee starts developing the plans for the 2027 Canada Winter Games in Whitehorse, people are becoming excited about what this will mean for our community, for the north and for the entire country.

Piers McDonald, 2027 Canada Winter Games Bid Committee Chair

The last Canada Winter Games that Whitehorse hosted in 2007 was a monumental experience for me and in many ways shaped my career in cross country skiing. Hosting the Games again in 2027 will provide incredible opportunities for our next generation of athletes. I'm very excited to be involved and look forward to witnessing the great experiences it will provide both athletes and our community.

David Greer, Canada Games alum for Team Yukon, Cross Country Skiing (2011, 2007) and Cycling (2005)

About the Canada Games Council

The Canada Games Council, a private, non-profit organization, is the governing body for the Canada Games. Held once every two years, alternating between winter and summer, the Canada Games represent the highest level of national competition for up and coming Canadian athletes. The Games have been hosted in every province at least once since their inception in Quebec City during Canada's Centennial in 1967. The Games are proud of their contribution to Canada's sport development system, in addition to their lasting legacy of sport facilities, community pride and national unity. The organization of the Canada Games is made possible through the tireless dedication of local Host Societies and the contribution and support of the federal, provincial/territorial and host municipal governments.

The office is located in Ottawa, Ontario, on the traditional territory of the Algonquin Anishinabek People.

SOURCE Canada Games Council