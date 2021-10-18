Indian Motorcycle, America's First Motorcycle Company, and Jack Daniel's®, America's first registered distillery, along with Klock Werks® Kustom Cycles have partnered to celebrate American craftsmanship with the introduction of the Jack Daniel's® Limited...

Indian Motorcycle, America's First Motorcycle Company, and Jack Daniel's®, America's first registered distillery, along with Klock Werks® Kustom Cycles have partnered to celebrate American craftsmanship with the introduction of the Jack Daniel's® Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse. Marking the sixth year of the bold partnership and limited-edition series, the 2022 Jack Daniel's® Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse draws inspiration from Jack Daniel's® renowned Tennessee Rye whiskey - each product embodying the same spirit of innovation to break the mold and exemplify world-class craftsmanship.

2022 Jack Daniel's® Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse (Photo: Business Wire).

With only 107 available globally, the Jack Daniel's® Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse makes a bold, one-of-a-kind statement. Its custom Rye Metallic paint with gold and green accents nod to the high-touch crafting process of Jack Daniel's® Tennessee Rye whiskey, while the bike's premium amenities and state-of-the-art technology deliver unmatched comfort and performance.

"We're proud to continue this unique partnership with Jack Daniel's® and Klock Werks® - two respected brands with whom we share the age-old American ethos of uncompromising quality and craftsmanship," said Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. "The Jack Daniel's® Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse takes our award-winning bagger to an even higher level, representing the highest levels of premium technology and craftsmanship - just as Jack Daniel's® has done with its Tennessee Rye whiskey."

With custom-inspired style and technology at the forefront, key features for the 2022 Jack Daniel's® Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse include the following:

Bold, Exclusive Design

The attention to detail and spirit of innovation that has made Jack Daniel's® Tennessee Rye whiskey a bold, unique success has been imparted throughout the design of the limited-edition motorcycle. Along with its custom paint, the motorcycle features a numbered Jack Daniel's® Montana Silversmiths® badge, custom engraved rider and passenger floorboards, and a genuine leather, Jack Daniel's® custom-stitched seat.

Premium Amenities & Technology

Premium features aboard the Jack Daniel's® Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse, include a Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight and Pathfinder S LED Driving Lights, electronically adjustable rear suspension preload, Powerband Audio, a stylish flared windscreen, low-rise handlebar, and more.

Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight and Pathfinder S LED Driving Lights

The adaptive headlight from Indian Motorcycle senses the bike's lean angle and activates individual LED projector beams to provide unprecedented visibility. With 15 individual LED lenses that adjust in real-time to bike lean angle, patent pending technology, and the industry's first adaptive high-beam feature, the Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight delivers unparalleled illumination of the road ahead - whether upright and traveling in a straight line or leaned over to carve a turn.

Fox® Electronically Adjustable Rear Suspension Preload

The Jack Daniel's® Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse has Fox® electronically adjustable rear suspension preload which allows riders to adjust their rear suspension preload from the convenience of their infotainment system. To do this, riders will select if there's a passenger and simply enter the approximate weight of what is being carried on the motorcycle. The electronically adjustable rear suspension preload handles the rest and sets the preload for optimal riding and handling.

Powerband Audio

Loud and clear. The Jack Daniel's® Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse features the premier Indian Motorcycle sound system, Powerband Audio. With upgraded fairing speakers and added saddlebag speakers, Powerband Audio is up to 50% louder than stock audio.

Ride Command

Riders will also receive the luxuries of the Indian Motorcycle industry-leading seven-inch display powered by Ride Command with Apple CarPlay®, which delivers an easier, more customized level of control for music, navigation preferences, and mobile device information. In addition, Ride Command provides riders with traffic and weather overlays, key vehicle information, and extensive customization capabilities.

PowerPlus Liquid-Cooled V-Twin

Featuring the liquid-cooled, 108-cubic-inch PowerPlus engine, the Jack Daniel's® Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse delivers a class-leading 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs. of torque.

Riders looking to add custom style and improve sound can add a PowerPlus Stage 1 Air Intake with the Indian Motorcycle Stage 1 Oval Slip-On Muffler Kit. To unleash 10% more horsepower and 3% more torque, riders can upgrade to the Indian Motorcycle PowerPlus Stage 2 Performance Cams.

"Just as the Indian Challenger breaks the mold for American baggers, so does our Tennessee Rye for American whiskey with its unique distilling process and bold finish," said Greg Luehrs, sponsorships and partnerships director for Jack Daniel's®. "This year's bike perfectly embodies what our rye is all about - innovation and a relentless, uncompromising drive to craft American products of the highest quality."

Each Jack Daniel's® Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse will come with a custom, co-branded bike mat with the corresponding motorcycle number (#001-#107).

Starting at $36,999, the Jack Daniel's® Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse is exclusively available through Indian Motorcycle dealerships. The order window will open on October 21, 2021, at 12:00pm EDT and close once all bikes are sold. Each Indian Motorcycle dealer will have a chance to place orders during the window and will then contact the lucky buyers when the order has been confirmed. To ensure the rider is in contention for a purchase, each customer needs to fill out the form on IndianMotorcycle.com and contact their Indian Motorcycle dealership. Each bike will be built as a model year 2022 with delivery starting October 2021.

