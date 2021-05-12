2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Electric CUV North American Virtual Premiere On May 24

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Save the date: Monday, May 24 at 12 p.m. PT

https://www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/vehicles/2022-ioniq-5 . Click to add to your calendar.

IONIQ 5 is the first model in Hyundai's new family of IONIQ electric vehicles

All-electric CUV disrupts EV market with ultra-fast charging and Vehicle-to-Load power capability and up to 300 miles of driving range

Save the date as Hyundai will present the all-new 2022 IONIQ 5 to the North American market on Mon., May 24 at 12:00 p.m. PT. IONIQ 5 introduces advanced technology, innovative use of interior space and a new global electric platform. During the virtual presentation the following executives will share insights about the IONIQ 5.

José Muñoz, Global Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor Company | President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America | President and CEO, Hyundai Motor America

Simon Loasby , Hyundai Vice President, Head of Hyundai Styling

, Hyundai Vice President, Head of Hyundai Styling Olabisi Boyle , Vice President, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America

IONIQ 5's progressive design explores a new freedom offered by a dedicated battery electric vehicle platform. IONIQ 5 is also a power source on wheels. The innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function allows customers to freely use or charge electric devices, such as electric bicycles, scooters or camping equipment out of the vehicle. During the debut, Hyundai's leadership will discuss commitment to electrification, IONIQ 5 design, North American product attributes and other major announcements.

IONIQ 5 goes on sale this fall.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICAAt Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

