2022 Ford Maverick Makes Global Auto Show Debut At The 2021 Chicago Auto Show Special Edition: July 15-19

CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the 2022 Maverick's virtual reveal last week, Ford announced that the all-new compact pickup truck will make its global auto show debut at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, to be held July 15-19 at McCormick Place.

The Maverick adds to Ford's already engaging vehicle lineup, including the all-new F-150, all-electric F-150 Lightning, Bronco, Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E, all of which fans will be able to experience at the Chicago Auto Show this July.

Maverick comes as a standard five-passenger, four-door pickup, with a hybrid powertrain— a first for a pickup—and a projected EPA-estimated rating of 40 mpg city fuel economy and 500 miles of range on a single tank of gas. The Maverick offers both design and storage solutions while enabling customization inside and out. The Maverick's starting price is $19,995 and it's expected to go on sale this fall.

"Not only can Chicago Auto Show attendees be among the first to see and touch the latest vehicles that haven't even hit the market, like the Maverick, but they'll also be able to experience all-new activations such as Ford's 'Built Wild' outdoor Bronco test track and 'Built to Electrify' exhibit featuring the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Dave Sloan. "Ford jumped at the opportunity to take advantage of our expanded outdoor space to showcase its latest models to the public. It's also exciting that Chicago Auto Show attendees will be the first in the world to experience both the 'Built Wild' and 'Built to Electrify' activations as both will make their global debut at our show."

"The 2022 Ford Maverick was built for makers and doers, for people who need the utility of a truck and the ability to park on Michigan Avenue," said Dawn Valeski, Chicago regional manager for Ford. "Chicagoans will appreciate Maverick, and we're thrilled it's making its auto show debut here alongside our most exciting vehicles and drive experiences. Ford's newest vehicles were engineered for the outdoors—from mountains to cities to job sites—and this year's Chicago Auto Show gives us a unique opportunity for visitors to experience Ford in ways have never have before."

Moreover, Ford is planning a Bronco heritage outdoor display to show off Bronco's robust history and evolution throughout the years. Inside the show, which will be held in McCormick Place's West Building, Ford will feature a highly interactive display called "Built Ford Tough" to highlight the brand's latest truck lineup, performance vehicles, passenger cars and commercial products.

Tickets for the 2021 Chicago Auto Show are sold exclusively online. The 2021 Chicago Auto Show special edition will run Thursday, July 15 through Monday, July 19 and will be held in McCormick Place's West Building and outdoors along Indiana Avenue.

