2022 Acura MDX To Make World Debut Dec. 8

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acura will reveal the boldly redesigned 2022 Acura MDX on Dec. 8. As the brand's new flagship model, MDX delivers on the styling, performance and technology showcased in the MDX Prototype. The debut of the 2022 MDX ushers an emotional redesign for Acura's fourth-generation SUV, sitting atop a new light-truck platform incorporating double wishbone front suspension (an MDX first), and adored with a sumptuously appointed interior loaded with an arsenal of new features and technologies.

Viewers can tune-in to Acura.com/2022-MDX on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 11:30 a.m. PST for a first look at the new 2022 MDX.

The fourth-generation MDX joins RDX, the best-selling model in its segment 2, and the recently-launched TLX sport sedan as the latest model to be designed from the ground up around Acura's Precision Crafted Performance brand DNA. The new MDX, featuring a 3.5-liter VTEC® V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and available fourth-generation Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®), will arrive at dealers early next year. An MDX Type S, Acura's first high-performance SUV variant, will follow in the summer of 2021.

The original 2001 MDX was the industry's first three-row SUV to be based on a unibody platform, with superior comfort, space and driving performance than existing truck-based SUVs. Upon its debut, MDX earned critical praise, including 2001 North American Truck of the Year and 2001 Motor Trend SUV of the Year awards. Over the past two decades and three generations of advancement, MDX has earned its place as America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, with cumulative sales exceeding 1 million units.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance - a commitment to expressive styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models - the ILX and TLX sport sedans, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar. All Acura models sold in North America for the 2021 model year are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com.

1 Based on MotorIntelligence cumulative total sales among all 3-row luxury SUV and CUV models, January 1980 through October 2020. 2 Based on MotorIntelligence total sales volume 2006-2020CYTD Oct.

