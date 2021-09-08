2021 Worldwide Fire Protection Coatings Industry - Strengthening Capabilities To Address Local Needs

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fire Protection Coatings Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this study, fire protection coatings are classified into 2 groups: intumescent coatings and cementitious coatings. Both types protect against 2 types of fire: cellulosic fires (from burning wood and similar materials) and hydrocarbon fires (from burning hydrocarbons such as liquid fuels). Hydrocarbon intumescent, hydrocarbon cementitious, cellulosic intumescent, and cellulosic cementitious coatings are the 4 main product types explored in the study. The key product types, technologies, and end-use applications are discussed. Applications have been quantitatively explained for the 4 main product types with regard to the total fire protection coatings market. All regional markets have been broken down into key sub-regions, and 4 chapters for the 4 major fire protection coating types represent the respective quantitative and qualitative coverage.

The key end-use industries for fire protection coatings considered in the study are upstream oil and gas, marine, downstream oil and gas (refining), petrochemicals, chemicals, heavy machinery, power, other industrial construction, commercial construction, and residential construction. The fire protection coatings market is witnessing rising demand for innovative products that demonstrate not only higher fire ratings that translate into longer evacuation times for occupants inside the structure, but also greater sustainability and ease and speed of production.

In the last few years, a considerable rise in the stringency of regulations and safety advisory has been implemented for augmenting the fire safety of buildings and constructions in various sectors, such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, and allied industries. These industrial applications call for the deployment of predominantly hydrocarbon fire protection coatings that meet legislative requirements in the long term. Overall, the rising fire safety stringency followed by end-use industries will drive the market demand for hydrocarbon fire protection coatings in the next few years.

The trend of augmenting the fire safety of critical building structures is increasing in various industries that demonstrate high fire hazard potential (chemicals, petrochemicals, upstream oil and gas, and petroleum refining). With new advantages associated with the novel features of hydrocarbon coatings - such as resistance to damage from impact, abrasion, and vibration caused by deflection of structures during fabrication, transportation, and extreme loading conditions - the demand for hydrocarbon coatings will grow significantly. Low volatile organic compound content and LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environment Design) compliance for coatings promoted by the US Green Building Council are key trends influencing the development of innovative fire protection coatings for premium applications and prices.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Fire Protection Coatings Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Fire Protection Coatings Market

Scope of Analysis, Fire Protection Coatings Market

Fire Protection Coatings Market Segmentation

Fire Protection Coatings Market - Product Matrix of Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics for the Global Fire Protection Coatings Market

Forecast Assumption Factors, Fire Protection Coatings Market

Value Chain Analysis, Fire Protection Coatings Market

Growth Drivers for the Fire Protection Coatings Market

Growth Driver Analysis, Fire Protection Coatings Market

Growth Restraints, Fire Protection Coatings Market

Growth Restraint Analysis, Fire Protection Coatings Market

Graphical Summary of Drivers and Restraints

Revenue and Volume Forecast, Fire Protection Coatings Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Fire Protection Coatings Market

Volume Forecast by Product Type, Fire Protection Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis, Fire Protection Coatings Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Fire Protection Coatings Market

Volume Forecast by Region, Fire Protection Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region, Fire Protection Coatings Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast, Fire Protection Coatings Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Fire Protection Coatings Market

Revenue Share, 2020 - Hydrocarbon Fire Protection Coatings Market

Revenue Share, 2020 - Cellulosic Fire Protection Coatings Market

Competitive Environment, Fire Protection Coatings Market

Revenue Share Analysis, Fire Protection Coatings Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hydrocarbon Intumescent Coatings Market

Hydrocarbon Intumescent Coatings Market, Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Hydrocarbon Intumescent Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast, Hydrocarbon Intumescent Coatings Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Hydrocarbon Intumescent Coatings Market

Volume Forecast by Region, Hydrocarbon Intumescent Coatings Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Chemistry, Hydrocarbon Intumescent Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis, Hydrocarbon Intumescent Coatings Market

Revenue Forecast by End Industry, Hydrocarbon Intumescent Coatings Market

Volume Forecast by End Industry, Hydrocarbon Intumescent Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by End Industry, Hydrocarbon Intumescent Coatings Market

Percent Volume Forecast by Location, Hydrocarbon Intumescent Coatings Market

Percent Volume Forecast Analysis by Location, Hydrocarbon Intumescent Coatings Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hydrocarbon Cementitious Coatings Market

Hydrocarbon Cementitious Coatings Market, Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Hydrocarbon Cementitious Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast, Hydrocarbon Cementitious Coatings Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Hydrocarbon Cementitious Coatings Market

Volume Forecast by Region, Hydrocarbon Cementitious Coatings Market

Percent Volume Forecast by Product Type, Hydrocarbon Cementitious Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis, Hydrocarbon Cementitious Coatings Market

Revenue Forecast by End Industry, Hydrocarbon Cementitious Coatings Market

Volume Forecast by End Industry, Hydrocarbon Cementitious Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by End Industry, Hydrocarbon Cementitious Coatings Market

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Cellulosic Intumescent Coatings Market

Cellulosic Intumescent Coatings Market, Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Cellulosic Intumescent Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast, Cellulosic Intumescent Coatings Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Cellulosic Intumescent Coatings Market

Volume Forecast by Region, Cellulosic Intumescent Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis, Cellulosic Intumescent Coatings Market

Percent Volume Forecast by Technology Type, Cellulosic Intumescent Coatings Market

Revenue Forecast by End Industry, Cellulosic Intumescent Coatings Market

Volume Forecast by End Industry, Cellulosic Intumescent Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by End Industry, Cellulosic Intumescent Coatings Market

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Cellulosic Cementitious Coatings Market

Cellulosic Cementitious Coatings Market, Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Cellulosic Cementitious Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast, Cellulosic Cementitious Coatings Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Cellulosic Cementitious Coatings Market

Volume Forecast by Region, Cellulosic Cementitious Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis, Cellulosic Cementitious Coatings Market

Percent Volume Forecast by Product Type, Cellulosic Cementitious Coatings Market

Revenue Forecast by End Industry, Cellulosic Cementitious Coatings Market

Volume Forecast by End Industry, Cellulosic Cementitious Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by End Industry, Cellulosic Cementitious Coatings Market

7. Growth Opportunity Universe, Fire Protection Coatings Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Products with Greater Durability and Curing Speeds

Growth Opportunity 2 - Development of Products for Wooden Substrates

Growth Opportunity 3 - Hybrid Cellulosic Intumescent Coatings

Growth Opportunity 4 - Improved Low-density Cementitious Coatings

Growth Opportunity 5 - Strengthening Capabilities to Address Local Needs

