2021 Worldwide Agriculture Equipment Industry - Market Evolution & Demand Growth Projections Over Next Decade

The Global Agriculture Equipment market has been impacted significantly by the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020 marked by production and supply chain disruptions and anemic market demand amid the global macroeconomic challenges & uncertainty.The industry, however, remains focused on restructuring to optimize the cost & production base aligned with prevailing market scenario while continuing to focus on long term trends & growth opportunities. The net farm income in the U.S. is projected to grow by 43% year on year for 2020 to reach $119 billion despite the disruptions & fallout from the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and is projected to be heading towards the peak levels of 2013 once again following four consecutive years of steady improvements & increases. For 2021, the agricultural equipment sales are projected to grow by 5%+ across North America, Europe and South America while the sales in Asia are projected to contract marginally. The demand for agricultural equipment is projected to be heading upwards going forward with the last equipment sales peak witnessed almost 7 years ago. The industry remains focused on developing & incorporating the quartet of Connectivity, Automation, Sustainability & Autonomous technologies into the next generation equipment & machinery in-line with the emerging market demand. The long term market fundamentals for agriculture remain robust and firmly in place with the global agriculture output needed to double itself by 2050 to sustain the projected population growth rate & trend with a crucial role likely to be played by mechanization & technological evolution. However, the planned pursuit of CAP reforms & consummation of BREXIT in the EU, the direction of U.S. policy posture towards Trump initiated global trade wars under a new administration, the recovery in global crude oil prices having a direct bearing on demand for agriculture sources based feedstock for bio-fuel production and the pace of global macroeconomic recovery from COVID-19 & commodity prices in 2021 will have a direct & significant bearing on the shape of things to come for the industry going forward.Against this backdrop, the report analyzes and provides insights into key industry, market & technology trends likely to shape the future of the global agriculture equipment market over near to medium term followed by outlining emerging, potential growth opportunities. Relevance & Usefulness: The report will be useful for:

Section - 1: Global Agriculture Equipment Market - Introduction & Market Overview Section - 2Industry Trends Section - 3Market Trends Section - 4Technology Trends Section - 5Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors Section - 6Global Agriculture Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 7Global Agriculture Equipment Market -Market Outlook for 2021 Section - 8Strategic Market Outlook & Demand Projections - Global Agriculture Equipment Market -

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook

Growth Projections for Agriculture Equipment

Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities

