2021 World Intelligent Driving Challenge Press Conference & 2nd Rules Seminar Held In Tianjin

TIANJIN, China, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 30, 2021, Wu Zhixin, deputy general manager of China Automotive Technology & Research Center Co., Ltd. (CATARC); Zhou Shengxi, chief economist of the Tianjin Industrial and Information Technology Bureau; and Li Guanghua, deputy mayor of the People's Government of Dongli District, Tianjin; addressed the 2021 World Intelligent Driving Challenge Press Conference and the 2 nd Rules Seminar. Wang Tie, general manager of CATARC Automotive Information Consulting Service Co., Ltd.; Deng Weiwen, director of the Intelligent Driving Professional Committee of the Chinese Association for Artificial Intelligence and director of the World Intelligent Driving Challenge Rules Committee; and a representative of the chairperson of the Autoware Foundation, an international autonomous driving NGO; attended the press conference. The meeting was chaired by Fu Lianxue, deputy general manager and chief engineer of CATARC Automotive Information Consulting Service Co., Ltd.

As a key element of the "Conventions, Competitions, and Exhibitions" of the World Intelligence Congress, the World Intelligent Driving Challenge is jointly organized by the People's Government of Dongli District, Tianjin and China Automotive Technology & Research Center Co., Ltd. The challenge is positioned as a world-class industrial high-end exchange platform and a technical practice evaluation benchmark. It aims to provide an authoritative, fair and third-party platform for the technical progress of intelligent vehicles, the exchange of standards and regulations, and popularization of science for public consumption through practical and comprehensive evaluation of intelligent driving, information security and intelligent simulation.

In his speech, Wu Zhixin said the 2021 World Intelligent Driving Challenge will improve and upgrade competition categories, events and rules to showcase automotive intelligent application scenarios that are closer to real life, and focus on matching competition content with intelligent technology in the automotive industry.

To further promote the development of the intelligent connected vehicle industry, improve standards and regulations, and accelerate the formulation of testing and certification schemes, the "2021 Intelligent Connected Vehicle Product Testing & Certification Technology International Forum" will be held concurrently with the 2021 World Intelligent Driving Challenge as one of the technical forums of the World Intelligent Congress. In addition, at the press conference, the Organizing Committee held the "2021 World Intelligent Driving Challenge Rules Release Ceremony".

The 2021 World Intelligent Driving Challenge will be held in Dongli Lake, Tianjin from May 21 to 23 and will comprehensively promote scientific research, technological progress and practical application of intelligent connected vehicles, and build an international high-end technological exchange and certification platform for the automotive industry through events including aided-driving competitions, pilot driving competitions, extreme challenges, information security challenges and intelligent driving simulation competitions.

Contact: Fan YingmingTel.: +86-13702005832E-mail: fym@wicongress.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-world-intelligent-driving-challenge-press-conference--2nd-rules-seminar-held-in-tianjin-301260509.html

SOURCE World Intelligence Congress