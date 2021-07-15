2021 WINNERS - "Best Of Boston 2021® - Best Movers Award"

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Moving & Storage has been awarded the "Best of Boston 2021® - Best Movers Award" by Boston Magazine. This award reflects the quality of services the company offers and the overall satisfaction that customers receive. This is the first such award in Olympia's 28-year history.

"Olympia Moving & Storage's crew and office staff work tirelessly to provide the highest quality service. Throughout the pandemic, their teams continued to operate in the face of known risks and successfully navigated through the challenges that were presented, "said Piet Gauchat, President, Olympia Moving & Storage.

In response to this award, Michael Gilmartin, Founder/CEO of Olympia Moving & Storage said, "I know the effort that our team puts forth every day to meet our client's diverse needs. This is a very difficult job, and our foreman, crew, warehouse and support staff consistently rise to the occasion and approach each move with a "can do" attitude. I deeply appreciate and respect the Olympia team. This award is a testament to their efforts, and I would like to publicly thank everyone for making this possible."

About Best of Boston ®

Boston Magazine staffers spend a year researching companies within the Boston area to determine which businesses offer the best service to the everyday consumer. The selection process of "Best of Boston" is completely anonymous, as the team that curates the winners list visits businesses of Boston to gauge the services that are offered, the treatment of customers, and overall quality of any given organization.

About Olympia Moving & Storage

Olympia Moving & Storage is a full-service moving and storage company headquartered in Boston MA, with additional offices in Washington DC, Philadelphia PA, and Austin TX. Since its inception in 1993, Olympia has built an unparalleled reputation for delivering exceptional local moving, interstate moving and international moving services. Olympia also offers a wide array of specialized services for companies preparing for an office or commercial move. Olympia Moving is the preferred mover for numerous universities, law firms and real estate organizations. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in our 95% customer satisfaction rate and our numerous awards. For more information, visit https://olympiamoving.com or call 800-222-4744.

